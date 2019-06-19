rihanna-fenty-pop-up-GettyImages-1156839684-1560919148
Dimitrios Kambouris

Rihanna Stuns At Fenty Pop-Up Event In New York City

June 19, 2019 - 1:05 am by Latifah Muhammad

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up.

Less than a month after launching her Fenty collection in Paris, Rihanna is expanding her pop-up shop to New York City. The Grammy winner attended the NYC opening at The Webster SOHO Tuesday (June 18) sporting a hot pink mini-dress and freshly done auburn-colored braids, complemented by turquoise accessories.

Rihanna's size-inclusive luxury clothing line comes just in time for summer with brightly colored bodycon dresses, graphic T-shirts, snakeskin heels, and glitzy accessories, according to Billboard.

The first installment of the Fenty collection, showcasing structured denim looks, corset dresses, strappy spiral sandals, pleated pants and fanny packs, became available for sale via Fenty.com on May 19.

Rihanna outlined her unconventional design vision to the  T, The New Times Style Magazine last month.“I want to be as disruptive as possible,” she explained of breaking free from the conventional fashion schedule. “The brand is not traditional. There is no runway show. It's a new way of doing things because I believe that this is where fashion is going to go eventually."

The NYC Fenty pop-up shop, which is described as a “two-story immersive experience,” will be open to the public from Jun 19 until Jun 30.

See photos below.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

 

In This Story:

Popular

XXXTentacion Friend And Affiliate Reportedly Shot In The Head

From the Web

More on Vibe

Baby Phat &amp; KLS Collection - Runway - Spring 2010 MBFW
Getty Images

Update: Baby Phat Relaunches With Nostalgic Collection At Forever 21

Update 12:00 am ET (June 13, 2019) – The wait is over! After teasing the return of the iconic streetwear brand earlier this week, Baby Phat relaunched Thursday (June 13) with a new and nostalgic collection at Forever 21.

Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughters, Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons, unveiled visuals from the collection via social media. The line features mini skirts, leopard print biker shorts, graphic tees, and more.

“Baby Phat, from its birth to what we’re doing right now, has really been a celebration of innovative women who pushed the world forward to embrace the urban lifestyle when many in the business and in society at large, did not have that vision or foresight,” Kimora said in the press release according to Bustle. “This was a movement. People forget that. It’s incredibly rewarding work with Forever 21 to bring forward these new collections and this message now more than ever.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Finally! The wait is over! All the classic fresh! It’s been a Labor of love! Hope you guys enjoy! much more to come! Love to you all!😘💞♥️💋🎉🍭

A post shared by Kimora Lee Simmons L. (@kimoraleesimmons) on Jun 12, 2019 at 9:28pm PDT

Original story below..

It seems as though Kimora Lee Simmons’ iconic fashion line Baby Phat is coming back sooner than expected. Forever 21 reportedly teased on their social media pages that they will carry the brand upon its likely return to stores this Thursday (Jun. 13).

“[Two] more days ‘til the cat is back,” the tweet read. The video featured is of a pink, bejeweled pager, with the letters “KLS” appearing on the screen. While the cryptic tweet hasn’t been followed up by the clothing store nor by Simmons herself, fans are already making their assumptions (and getting their wallets ready).

Back in May, an Instagram page for Baby Phat announced that it would be returning in the summer, and the announcement saw over 7,000 likes.

“I’ll be relaunching that and rolling that out this year,” she told Bloomberg back in March. “For many people who know me, they remember that it’s always been a family journey for me.” She also announced that her daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee, will reportedly help her run the revamped company.

what's the buzz about tho ✌️more days until the cat is back stay tuned for 6/13~ ✨ pic.twitter.com/ngjSyxYS3m

— Forever 21 (@Forever21) June 12, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

ℝ ℝ

A post shared by Baby Phat (@babyphat) on May 31, 2019 at 9:52am PDT

Continue Reading
rih-joAni-getty-1559099067
Getty Images

Rihanna Casts 67-Year-Old Model JoAni Johnson In Fenty Campaign

Rihanna has an eye for great talent. The budding fashion and beauty mogul who previewed her Fenty luxury clothing line with LVMH in Paris last week cast a 67-year-old model that has been taking the industry by storm.

JoAni Johnson, a stunning grey-haired Harlem native standing at just 5 feet 4 inches tall, has worked with the likes of Oswald Boateng, Pyer Moss, and CDLM clothing among others. Johnson’s career is only a few years old but she has already been featured in Vogue, Allure, and Essence magazines to name a few, and made her New York Fashion Week debut last year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

FENTY.com

A post shared by FEИTY (@fenty) on May 20, 2019 at 6:55am PDT

Her modeling career took flight thanks to a viral video about aging gracefully and being comfortable with her silver locks. Johnson hit her first runway at age 65, according to Elle magazine.

It may look like she was destined to be in front of the camera, and although she was always interested in fashions, Johnson didn’t break into modeling until she was a semi-retired. In college, Johnson first majored in art and biology before becoming a math major. After graduation, she moved to France to study nursing but later relocated back to New York where she worked for a denim company.  In addition to taking time off to become a stay at home mom, Johnson has worked as a receptionist, a showroom runner, and opened a tea blending business. She considers modeling to be a hobby, according to an interview with Refinery 29 this past February.

In 2016, Johnson and her late husband were walking through Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood when a photographer asked to take her photo. Johnson didn’t want to do it at first, but her husband encouraged her to let the woman snap the photo, and the rest is history.

Embed from Getty Images

A few weeks later, Johnson was contacted by a casting agent who asked if she wanted to be in a video about people with grey hair. The job turned out to be for Allure magazine.

After her husband died suddenly last November, Johnson became more focused on fashion. “I tell people all the time: I do this because he loved me doing it. I know that he would have wanted me to continue,” she told Refinery 29.

See more photos of Johnson below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Some days are magical ELLE May 2019 Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Creative Director #stephengan Photographer:@stevenpanpan Makeup: @violette_fr, @esteelauder Stylist: @katie_mossman Hair: @hiromari8787, @bryanbantryinc Nails: @amivnails, @seemanagement #greyhairdontcare

A post shared by JoAni Johnson (@joanijohnson6000) on May 3, 2019 at 7:33am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Delightful new designs and a few new friends @vogue @rachelantonoff @rob.macinnis @andrewcolvinmakeup @ledora #greyhairdontcare

A post shared by

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Delightful new designs and a few new friends @vogue @rachelantonoff @rob.macinnis @andrewcolvinmakeup @ledora #greyhairdontcare

A post shared by JoAni Johnson (@joanijohnson6000) on Feb 17, 2019 at 6:12pm PST

 

View this post on Instagram

 

"A Different Story", the cover shoot for @thezoereport's #FashionTakeover issue! Photo: @bymatallana Stylist: @meccajw Hair: @johnruidanthair at @seemanagement Makeup: @miguelledo at @artlistparisnewyork Nails: @misspopnails #greyhairdontcare

A post shared by JoAni Johnson (@joanijohnson6000) on Feb 5, 2019 at 3:33pm PST

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#DeveauxSS19 for @NYFW as seen on @Voguerunway @nyfw @danrobertsstudio #grayhairdontcare

A post shared by JoAni Johnson (@joanijohnson6000) on Sep 12, 2018 at 4:56pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We are the vision of diversity in fashion. We Are The Future! RTW Pre-Fall 18 Collections for VOGUE. #models Styled by @adakokosar, Photographer @sarakerens

A post shared by JoAni Johnson (@joanijohnson6000) on Mar 26, 2018 at 6:14pm PDT

Continue Reading
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Getty Images

Serena Williams Teams Up With Virgil Abloh For Statement-Making French Open Outfit

Serena Williams continues to defy the rules in the best way possible. Last year, she wore a black catsuit during her appearance at the French Open, which the tennis tournament’s President Bernard Guidicelli took issue with.

For her 2019 appearance, Williams teamed up with Virgil Abloh and Nike’s Off-White for a statement-making two-piece set. The black-and-white number featured a cape which featured the French words for “mother.” “champion,” “queen,” and “Goddess.”

“It’s the second time [Abloh and I] worked together,” Williams told Tennis Channel. “And it has words on it in French. It talks about me being a mom and me being a queen, as all women are. A champion. It’s positive reinforcement for me, and I kind of love that.”

Last year’s catsuit was specially made with compression elements for the legendary tennis star in order to prevent blood clots. She dealt with the scary health concern after the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, in 2017.

“[Catsuits] will no longer be accepted,” Giudicelli said in response to the outfit ban. “One must respect the game and the place."

Mom. Queen. [email protected] pulls through the first round of #RG19, but will be taking a deep breath before her next match. pic.twitter.com/OUF2iOvfbw

— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 27, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@Off____White™ c/o @Nike on-court look for @serenaWilliams for the French Open via @VogueParis

A post shared by @ virgilabloh on May 27, 2019 at 11:59am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Let the Roland Garros begin. Here is my French Open look designed by @virgilabloh and @nike.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 26, 2019 at 6:00am PDT

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

16h ago

Living Outside ‘The Man Box’: A Look At Masculinity And Self-Care

Features

17h ago

Then And Now: Lloyd's Influence In R&B Is Stronger And More Important Than Ever

Entertainment

1d ago

Watch Blue Ivy Dance To Her Mom's Cover Of "Before I Let Go"