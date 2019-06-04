With A $600 Million Fortune, Rihanna Is The World's Richest Female Musician

According to Forbes, musician, fashion designer and beauty mogul Rihanna is the richest female artist on the planet. The Bajan beauty has a reported fortune of $600 million. That's right, Rih has a higher net worth than that of Madonna ($570 million), Celine Dion ($450 million) and Beyoncé ($400 million).

"Most of that comes not from music but from her partnership with LVMH, the French luxury goods giant run by billionaire Bernard Arnault," reports Forbes on the impressive stat. "Rihanna... and LVMH co-own the makeup brand Fenty Beauty. It launched in September 2017 at Sephora, another LVMH brand, and online at FentyBeauty.com, quickly becoming a viral success. Fenty Beauty racked up a reported $100 million in sales in its first few weeks, propelled by Rihanna’s fame and 71 million Instagram followers."

Fenty Beauty, Rih's inclusive and ground-breaking makeup line, reportedly made $570 million in sales in its first 15 months on the market. She recently announced her newest endeavor, Fenty, a clothing line collaboration with LVMH. It will released high-end clothing up to size 14, as well as shoes, jewelry and more.

This exciting news comes just one day after it was announced that JAY-Z, Rihanna's early mentor and collaborator, was officially hip-hop's first billionaire.