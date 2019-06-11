Robert F. Smith Announces New Paid Internship Program For Minorities
The billionaire who made headlines for paying the student loan debt for Morehouse College's 2019 graduating class is paying it forward yet again.
Robert F. Smith announced a paid internship for students of color within the STEM field. Titled "Intern X," Smith has said the apprenticeship will cater to or 1,000 ethnically underrepresented students.
Rising sophomore with a GPA of 2.8 or higher are eligible to participate in Intern X. AT&T, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte, and CitiGroup are three of the companies participating in the program.
Last month, Smith made headlines when during his commencement speech he revealed he'd pay off the student loan debt for the graduating class. The founder of New York investment firm Vista Equity Partners' gift was estimated at $40 million.
"This is my class, 2019, and my family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans. Now, I know my class will pay this forward. And I want my class to look at these alumnus. These beautiful Morehouse brothers and let's make sure that every class has the same opportunity going forward," Smith said.
Mr. Smith, whose estimated worth is $5 billion, continues to help those in need. Well done.