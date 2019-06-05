Sammy-Davis-Jr-Biopic-Details
Sammy Davis Jr. (1925 - 1990), American actor and popular singer.
Photo by Michael Fresco/Evening Standard/Getty Images

Lee Daniels Developing Sammy Davis Jr. Miniseries With Tom Hanks

June 5, 2019 - 6:06 pm by Alexis Reese

Two and half weeks after what would have been Sammy Davis Jr.'s 94 birthday, an announcement alludes to another attempt to do a biopic miniseries.

After many attempts, the late Sammy Davis Jr. will be getting his long overdue roses; Lee Daniels has partnered with Tom Hanks to develop a miniseries on the legendary entertainer.

According to Deadline, the project entitled Sammy will highlight the singer/actor's rich life, including the racial barriers he faced during Hollywood's most segregated times. The site reported Wednesday (June 5) that Daniels will team up with Playtone, a production company founded by Hanks and Gary Goetzman. Still in its early stages, the project will rely heavily on the 2003 book In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis Jr. by Will Haygood.

Davis lived a full life as he performed during trying times like World War II for troops and later recording albums like Mr. Wonderful and Here's Lookin At You. He was also a master of the theater as he took on roles like Golden Boy, where he earned a Tony nomination.

He gained elite celebrity status with his affiliation with Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Lawford and Joey Bishop, known famously as The Rat Pack. By the 1960s, he was acting in Ocean's 11, Sergeants 3 and Robin and the 7 Hoods.

Being in the spotlight soon brought public and private controversies, as his love affairs with white actresses received blacklash. Davis was faced with a death threat from Columbia Pictures' Harry Cohan, who found out about his relationship with Hollywood sex symbol and actress, Kim Novak. It is reported that the entertainer was forced to marry Altovise Davis, a black woman, to tune out the negative press.

The performer was vocal during the Civil Rights movement as he marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from Selma to Montgomery in 1965.

The official release date has not yet been announced. Ironically enough, May 16 would have been his 94th birthday.

linda-fairstein-
Getty Images

Linda Fairstein Steps Down From College Position Amid 'When They See Us' Backlash

Linda Fairstein, the prosecutor who helped convict five black and brown boys in April 1989 for the vicious beating and rape of a white female prosecutor has stepped down from Vassar College and the board of directors at God’s Love We Deliver and Safe Horizon nonprofit.

“I am told that Ms. Fairstein felt that, given the recent widespread debate over her role in the Central Park case, she believed that her continuing as a board member would be harmful to Vassar,” said Vassar College President Elizabeth Bradley.

Fairstein reportedly worked with God's Love We Deliver for 20 years, but in the wake of Ava DuVernay's Netflix series When They See Us, the 72-year-old has merited mountains of backlash because to her handling of the case.

Along with Fairstein stepping down, 88,517 people signed a Change.org petition calling for her crime novels to be removed from retailer's shelves.

"Linda Fairstein led a witch hunt against five teenage boys even though the physical evidence didn’t support her theory. She raged on with one goal in mind and that was to get a conviction at any expense even the lives of teenage boys," the petition reads.

On May 31, Netflix premiered the four-part series. Filmed from the vantage point of Korey Wise, Raymond Santana, Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, and Kevin Richardson, DuVernay takes viewers back to New York 1989 in which the teenage boys were corraled by police, instructed to lie on one another, coerced into confessing and sent away to prison.

In 2002 during a chance encounter in Rikers Island, Korey Wise ran into Matias Reyes who confessed to the attack of Trisha Meili in the park. Their sentences were later vacated and in 2014, New York City awarded the five a $41 million settlement.

The city never apologized to the men.

Continue Reading
when-they-see-us-netflix-interview
Courtesy of Netflix

'When They See Us' Cast Talks Loyalty, Truth And Innocence

In April 1989, five black and brown boys were corralled by the police after the vicious beating and rape of 28-year-old Trisha Meili, who would go onto be known the Central Park jogger.

The young men--Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, and Korey Wise--were brought in by police, coerced into confessing and convicted. Most of the teens spent about seven years in juvenile prisons. Korey Wise, who was 16 at the time, was tried as an adult and sent to Rikers Island where for 14 years he endured countless attacks by inmates.

In Ava DuVernay's latest film, she tackles the story of the wrongfully accused young men in the original Netflix series When They See Us. The Academy Award-nominated director tackles the story from all angles: the courtroom, the media, the effect it had on the boys, the surrounding communities and their families.

Tapped to play the roles of the five men are Asante Black as Kevin Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez as Raymond Santana, Ethan Herisse as Yusef Salaam, Caleel Harris as Antron McCray and Moonlight actor Jharrell Jerome taking on the emotionally challenging role of Korey Wise.

Vibe sat down with the gentlemen to discuss the weighty film at the New York City junket, and how their views around the word innocence and guilt have changed since the project.

Continue Reading
Blac-Chyna-Hairdresser-Fight
Blac Chyna attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

No Evidence Found In Alleged Assault Between Blac Chyna And Hairdresser

Blac Chyna can continue to enjoy her summer now that her incident with a former hairdresser doesn't warrant any substantial evidence.

According to TMZ, surveillance footage obtained by the outlet doesn't show the businesswoman in possession of a knife. It was previously reported that the unidentified hair stylist claimed the two got into a screaming match when they weren't compensated for their services. After the victim left Chyna's home, they claimed Chyna pulled out a knife.

Witnesses who were present haven't shared any testimonies about the presence of a knife. Chyna's claim of the hair stylist tossing soda cans at her white Rolls Royce were also unfounded as she didn't have proof the vehicle was damaged from the soda cans.

Chyna didn't seem to be bothered by any of the news as she attended RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019 over the holiday weekend. She also dished on her now healthy relationship with Dream's father, Rob Kardashian. "I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing," Chyna said. "It's something that a lot of people need to practice."

She also recently announced her new show The Real Blac Chyna, streaming on the Zeus network. The network also features content from comedians like King Bach and B. Simone.

Check out that interview with Entertainment Tonight here.

Continue Reading

8h ago

Jay-Z May Be Recruited To 'Shark Tank' Amid Billionaire Status

News

19h ago

Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Competing With Crips To Trademark “The Marathon Continues”

National

1d ago

Linda Fairstein Says 'When They See Us' Is "A Basket Of Lies"