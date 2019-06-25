sam-jackson-george-clinton-getty-1561518990
Getty

Samuel L. Jackson To Portray George Clinton In Forthcoming Biopic

June 25, 2019 - 11:25 pm by Latifah Muhammad

Samuel L. Jackson is set to portray George Clinton in a forthcoming biopic on record executive Neil Bogart, Deadline reports. The film, Spinning Gold, will feature music from an array of artists on Bogart’s Casablanca Records imprint including The Isley Brothers, KISS, Parliament, Bill Withers, Gladys Knight and Curtis Mayfield.

The upcoming production also features Kenan Thompson as Barry Gordy, while his former Saturday Night Live cast member, Jay Pharaoh, plays WBLS radio DJ Frankie Crocker. Jason Derulo portrays Ron Isley, D.L. Hugely signed on to play Bootsy Collins, and Jazmine Sullivan will take on the role of Knight. Steven Strait and Sam Harris, frontman of the rock band X Ambassador, plays KISS leaders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. The band's co-manager, Bill Aucoin, will be played by Neil Patrick Harris.

Bogart, who was born in Manhattan and raised in Brooklyn, began his career as a singer in the 1960s before becoming a record executive at Cameo-Parkway Records and Buddha Records. Bogart founded Casablanca Records in 1973 and singed KISS to the imprint that same year. He became known for promoting funk and disco artists like Donna Summer, the Village People, and Clinton’s Parliament, whom he signed to the label in 1974.

Bogart died at age 39 from cancer and lymphoma.

Production on Spinning Gold, which is written and directed by Bogart’s son, Timothy Scott Bogart, will begin in Montreal on July 16.

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Nipsey Hussle's Family Delivers Powerful Message At 2019 BET Awards

From the Web

More on Vibe

Jaleel White To Reprise His Role As Steve Urkel In New 'Scooby-Doo'

Steve Urkel is making a comeback!

Jaleel White has reportedly signed on to reprise his role as Steve Urkel, nearly 20 years after Family Matters went off the air. Only, Urkel will not return to the series reboot, but to a forthcoming Scooby-Doo series.

Television's favorite nerd will reportedly be a nosy neighbor to Scooby and the gang.  "Walked in that booth after 20 years and voiced him like it was nuthin," White wrote on Instagram. "To be on screen with Scoob and Shaggy solving a mystery is #Bucketlist stuff 🙏🏽 Enjoy!"

White will serve as one of many guests to lend their voice to the animated series. The series will also include appearances from Kenan Thompson, Wanda Sykes, Halsey, Sia, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye, Chris Paul, and Mark Hamill.

You can catch Urkel and Mystery Inc. on Boomerang on June 27. In the meantime, check out the trailer above.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

WAiT! ZOOM IN 😳 Scooby and Who?!? Yup. Walked in that booth after 20 years and voiced him like it was nuthin #SteveUrkel #UrkelBot @boomerangtoons Premieres June 27 ~ Hanna Barbera once gifted me an animation cell I have til this day. To be ON screen with Scoob And Shaggy solving a mystery is #Bucketlist stuff 🙏🏽 Enjoy! And my daughter STILL thinks she cooler than me 😎🤨

A post shared by Jaleel White (@jaleelwhite) on Jun 21, 2019 at 10:36am PDT

Continue Reading
Starz "Power" The Fifth Season NYC Red Carpet Premiere Event &amp; After Party
Cindy Ord

50 Cent Says 'Power' Will Not End After Season 6: "I Changed My Mind"

Fans were shook after Starz announced that its popular series, Power, would end after its sixth season.  Nearly two months after the initial announcement, however, 50 Cent suggested the hit series is far from over. In fact, in a post on Instagram on Tuesday (June 25), Fif said more seasons are on the way.

"I Changed my mind. POWER is not going to be over after season 6," 50 captioned a post of himself. "This sh*t is too good."

Although 50 as acted as an executive producer on the series, his statement likely comes as a shock to the cast as well as its co-creator, Courtney A. Kemp.  Carmi Zlotnik, Starz's president of programming, also released a statement in May 2019, confirming the show's end.

"Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the 'Power' story. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin," Zlotnik said in a statement. "Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the 'Power' universe."

All things considered, this is probably just another one of 50 Cent's trolling stunts. Nonetheless, it doesn't hurt to dream.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I Changed my mind POWER is not going to be over after season 6. This shit is to good 🤦‍♂️#lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzplay

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 25, 2019 at 3:44am PDT

Continue Reading
Swizz-Beatz-celebrates-DELUXX-FLUXX-amex Swizz-Beatz-celebrates-DELUXX-FLUXX-amex
"Photo courtesy of the Marriott Bonvoy™ American Express® Credit Card portfolio"
Rob Longert

Swizz Beatz Brings Something Different To Mariott Bonvoy Amex Customers

Before becoming one of hip-hop's superproducers and graduating from Harvard Business School, Kasseem Dean was just a kid from The Bronx who gravitated to the art he saw. Whether it was the graffiti on the trains and the brick walls or the fashion of the late 80s and early 90s, Dean, better known as Swizz Beatz, digested it all.

Now, with a few hits and Grammy's under his belt, the 40-year-old multihyphenate's newest muse is the upliftment of other living artists by way of The Dean Collection. Collaborating with American Express and Marriott Bonvoy, a new travel program for Mariott International, Swizz Beatz, premiered his latest art installation "Deluxxe Fluxx" inside Manhattan's Skylight Studios.

Created by Brooklyn-based duo Faile & Bäst, members of the media, musicians, art lovers and more were able to take part in the immersive experience, which featured neon-colored lights, old-school arcade games, and music that wasn't "regular," as Swizz said.

Before the night's activities began, VIBE caught up with  Mr. Dean to discuss the newest addition to the collection, what art has done for him and what he thinks art is supposed to do for the masses.

How are you, Mr. Dean? I'm good. I love that you call me Mr. Dean.

Well, that's how I was raised.  Respect. Blessings. My first question to you is: The Dean Collection began in 2014 and from my understanding, you started it because you wanted to support living artists. It's one of the reasons, yes.

So, what triggered the launch? The Dean Collection started as me and my wife's personal collection because we wanted to create a museum for our kids to run when we weren't here anymore. It was all about building a legacy. But then we realized shining a light on living artists with our star power, created more star power and more synergy, more education. More! More! More! This isn't something we should keep private. This is something the masses should know and we should help hundreds of thousands of artists around the world if possible with our gift. It's just been a blessing. What is it about FAILE that you took to? Well, I've been a fan of colors and vibrations for a long time and these guys have been killing it for a long time. They're such masters of their craft. I feel our culture needs to understand FAILE and we should support them and celebrate them as creatives. I just wanted to show the culture an amazing experience and different forms of art, not only canvasses on the wall but also an immersive experience. Even the music I'm going to play tonight is not going to be regular. "I want people to know I celebrate all artists. Whether you're African-American, white, Asian, you name it. We at The Dean Collection celebrate all artists."

What is it about this kind of art, like you said not just canvasses on the wall, that feeds you? Well, it's visually and sonically stimulating. Most of us are in our heads all day-- Superfacts. dealing with what we're dealing with, so if I can bring you into a world that can take you away from negatives and bring you into a positive and a creative state of mind, then we've done a good job and that's what art is supposed to do. Art is supposed to take you to another level. Although my next show might be canvasses, this particular one in New York City I felt that we needed this in the city right now just to shake this up.

I'm a disrupter, my partners Amex and Marriott they've been disrupters as well for a long time, and it's organic. When you come in here you feel like it's about the creativity. Even though we have strong brands backing us--and all artists need strong brands to back them--but its how you collaborate with those strong brands, and the artists trust The Dean Collection to represent them well. What are you wearing? I have on vintage Dickies. This is my Father's Day gift from my wife and my kids. I have on a cool G-Shock that happened to match the vibe. I dig it. Thank you. Oh, and these shades I've got are ECOODA. My last question: You're a kid from The Bronx. Before Ruff Ryders, before Harvard Business School before you met the love of your life how did art keep you? You know, different sides of the art kept me. Growing up in The Bronx, I grew up with graffiti on the trains and on the walls. It excited me. I grew up around fashion where you painted the back of your jacket. It excited me. I grew up around DJs and music and DJing so that excited me. Those chapters have been written before, how they organically came out, I just let it flow.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

22h ago

Michael Jackson's Estate Remembers Him On 10th Anniversary Of His Death

Features

22h ago

Interview: Freddie Gibbs Talks Upcoming 'Bandana' Album And Acting Ambitions

Music News

1d ago

Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Travis Scott To Headline Inaugural Day N Vegas Fest