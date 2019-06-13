Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Exit As White House Press Secretary

Sarah Sanders will exit her position as theWhite House Press Secretary at the end of the month, according to the Associated Press.

Donald Trump broke the news on Twitter Thursday (June 13) stating Sanders, 36, will return to her home state of Arkansas. It has not yet been revealed what her new occupation will be.

Trump continued his praise of Sanders by calling her "a very special person with extraordinary talents."

....She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Sanders--who is one of Trump's closest aides--was one of the few remaining cabinet members in Trump's administration who worked on his 2016 campaign.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will leave her position at the end of the month https://t.co/LN3GQUFWMW pic.twitter.com/bA5CKLt2or — CNN (@CNN) June 13, 2019

Sanders is the second press secretary to leave the White House, following Sean Spices in June 2017. While Spicer was more of an emotional secretary--sometimes yelling at reporters--Sanders often remained straightfaced during the briefings.

Her relationship with the media has been tenuous. She was once quoted as saying her probability “probably higher than the media’s" and alleged the press was "purposefully misleading the American people."

“I think that if you spent a little bit more of your time reporting the news than trying to tear me down, you might actually see that we’re working hard to provide you good information,” Sanders told reporters during a tense briefing.