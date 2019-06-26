Drake's upcoming OVO (October's Very Own) Summit finally has a set date.

The initiative between Drake's lifestyle brand and the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) will take place Friday, August 2 in the rapper's hometown of Toronto.

The summit is described as "an immersive conference for Canadian creatives and lifestyle entrepreneurs looking to grow their careers, hone their skills and make a lasting impact on the creative economy in Canada."

OVO Summit tickets will be available at 11AM via @frenzy.app. For more information on how to purchase please visit octobersveryown.com/RBC.

OVO fans and RBC clients will receive exclusive offers. Although details from the summit are sparse, they have promised to provide guests with "one of a kind offers, exclusive access, experiences, and creative content."

While the summit may have a date set, Drake's other OVO event, the OVO Fest, has yet to release its dates. The Toronto Raptors Global Ambassador first teased the famed event would return this summer, but for now, any buzz surrounding his brand has been directed toward the summit.

At the Raptors' NBA Championship parade, Drake confirmed his fans can expect to see OVO Fest up and running this year. "I hope that [the Raptors] will join me this year," the 32-year-old said. "'Cause we're bringing OVO Fest so I hope we can go crazy."

Tickets for the OVO Summit are on sale now on the Frenzy app.