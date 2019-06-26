Schoolboy Q and Kid Cudi Present Poignant Video For "Dangerous"
Schoolboy Q dropped a very important new visual for his song “Dangerous.” The track, which features Kid Cudi, is featured on his recent album CrasH Talk. The video is short, but extremely poignant.
The over two-minute clip, which was directed by Alexandre Moors, features two men sitting in a car behind a building. They later hop out to follow two men, who begin to run after realizing they’re being followed. A man is shot, and he attempts to crawl away before the screen flashes the quote, “An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind.” Gunshots are heard while the quote is seen. The ending is something you’ll have to watch through the video above.
Schoolboy’s album was released on Friday, Apr. 26, and features the likes of artists such as Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, 21 Savage and more. He noted in an interview with GQ that his TDE comrades Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock inspired him to work on his album, which he admitted he recorded through a period of lows in his life.