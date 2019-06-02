scottie-pippen-suing-5-year-old-parent-damage-florida-mansion
Steve Dykes

Scottie Pippen Is Suing A 5-Year-Old And Her Parents For Defacing His Florida Mansion

June 2, 2019

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is suing a 5-year-old and her parents for allegedly defacing his Florida mansion. According to reports, Pippen amended his lawsuit against lawyer turned stand-up comedian Lindsay Glazer-Woloshin to include their child.

Pippen says the girl vandalized his Ft. Lauderdale mansion with crayons and markers and that her actions are proof Glazer-Woloshin and husband Jacob Woloshin aren't good parents.

Pippen, 53, is seeking $109, 317. 62 to reimburse his trust. The former Chicago Bulls player also added negligence and vicarious liability to the original suit.

Glazer Woloshin reportedly entered into a rental agreement with Pippen's trust to move his family into the furnished mansion, which at the time was on sale for $10 million. The couple moved in with their daughter, a cat, a dog, and a nanny/housekeeper.

A $50,000 security deposit was paid, but it reportedly doesn't come close to covering the damages made to the mansion, which also include damage to the front gate, countless cabinets, and furniture ruined because the couple allegedly allowed the pets to urinate on them.

The Woloshins’ attorney, Marc A. Kuperman acknowledged his client may have damaged some things, but not to the extent Pippen is alleging.

FBI Reports Operation Safe Summer Located 231 Missing Children In Atlanta

