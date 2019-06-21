Shaquille O'Neal Expresses Interest In Buying Reebok
Shaquille O'Neal is a man of many investments, and he plans to build upon his business resume by entertaining interest in buying Reebok. According to "CNBC Make It," the retired NBA player shared his desire, coming full circle since his 1992 lucrative partnership when he was first in the league.
"Well, [Authentic Brands Group, one of the companies] I'm involved in, we just bought Sports Illustrated but I would love to purchase Reebok," he said. O'Neal mentioned after Adidas purchased the company in 2005, he believes the mega-sportswear outlet "diluted" Reebok to the point where it felt nonexistent. "I want to bring them back to basketball and to fitness," he added. Over 20 years ago, O'Neal and Reebok debuted the Shaq Attaq sneaker, which featured O'Neal's "Dunkman" logo that has been etched on his apparel. The partnership also spawned the Shaqnosis kicks.
According to USA Today, O'Neal's investments and endorsements span over 50 brands including IcyHot, Burger King, Papa John's, and Gold Bond. His portfolio also includes recognizable clientele like Google, Apple, Five Guys, and Krispy Kreme adding to his reported net worth of over $400 million since 2016, Forbes reports.
"I'm going to invest in things that are going to change people's lives," he previously said, noting that his "style" of investing is "very simple."