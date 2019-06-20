Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson And More To Appear In 'Space Jam 2'
More details about the 2021 release of Space Jam 2 continue to be drop. As with the first film, a host of huge names in the NBA world will be making cameo appearances alongside some of the most beloved cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes.
According to reporter Shams Charania, new Lakers player Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike are set to appear in the movie.
"The 1996 original featured Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson and Muggsy Bogues in the main cast," writes Bleacher Report of the beloved original film. "A number of other NBA players made cameos."
Back in February, LeBron James' production company Springhill Entertainment announced the film's scheduled release in summer 2021 via Twitter. Filming will reportedly begin this summer, and James' production partner hasn't ruled out the possibility of Michael Jordan appearing in the film.
"Michael Jordan is Michael F**kin' Jordan," said Maverick Carter. "It doesn't matter [if James] calls him, he's gonna do whatever the hell he wants, which he has earned that right to do."
Sources: Space Jam 2, starring LeBron James, is expected to feature key roles for Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike. Several more NBA and WNBA players, including Chiney Ogwumike, are expected to play roles in film.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2019