Getty Images

Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson And More To Appear In 'Space Jam 2'

June 20, 2019 - 9:57 am by VIBE

More details about the 2021 release of Space Jam 2 continue to be drop. As with the first film, a host of huge names in the NBA world will be making cameo appearances alongside some of the most beloved cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes.

According to reporter Shams Charania, new Lakers player Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike are set to appear in the movie.

"The 1996 original featured Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson and Muggsy Bogues in the main cast," writes Bleacher Report of the beloved original film. "A number of other NBA players made cameos."

Back in February, LeBron James' production company Springhill Entertainment announced the film's scheduled release in summer 2021 via Twitter. Filming will reportedly begin this summer, and James' production partner hasn't ruled out the possibility of Michael Jordan appearing in the film.

"Michael Jordan is Michael F**kin' Jordan," said Maverick Carter. "It doesn't matter [if James] calls him, he's gonna do whatever the hell he wants, which he has earned that right to do."

XXXTentacion Friend And Affiliate Reportedly Shot In The Head

Jada Pinkett Smith visits "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"at Rockefeller Center on January 21, 2019 in New York City.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits Having A Threesome Once: "It's Not For Me"

Part of what makes Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk so captivating is her ability to keep it real. Now, the actress is taking things one step further when it comes to her sex life.

In a clip seen on People for an upcoming episode of RTT, Pinkett Smith shares how she engaged in a threesome when she was "very, very, young." In the episode, which will air Monday (June 23), Pinkett Smith answered a fan question in an honest way. She also added how it wasn't her cup of tea because of the lack of intimacy she felt during the experience.

“I didn’t like it. It just didn’t have the level of intimacy [I wanted]," she says as her daughter Willow closed her eyes. "But I tried it once and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not for me.’"

The recent "Trailblazer Award" recipient for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, goes on to say in the episode that if she was in love with two people that the sexual experience could be different. "But I always think if I was in love with two people, that’s another level," she said. "I could see and join a threesome then, but I was a kid. I saw two cute people and I was like, ‘Hey.'”

Currently in season two,  Red Table Talk, has 6.2M followers on its Facebook platform. The series takes on conversations in an intimate setting with Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow, and special guests.

Topics discussed on the show have ranged from breaking destructive cycles to healing emotional scars to unpacking white privilege and prejudice.

Check out the preview for next week's episode below.

Getty Images

Beyoncé And Donald Glover Sing 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' In New 'Lion King' Teaser

The CGI-remake of The Lion King will officially arrive in theaters on July 19, and we're getting a little glimpse of the star's singing the legendary songs featured in the Jon Favreau film.

Donald Glover (Simba) and Beyoncé (Nala) are finally heard singing the film's classic love song "Can You Feel The Love Tonight?" in the latest trailer. Elsewhere, James Earle Jones as Mufasa (a role he reprises from the original cartoon) is heard discussing the great kings of the past.

The highly-anticipated film also stars Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard and many more.

Listen to the snippet and watch the new trailer below.

New #TheLionKing international TV spot featuring Beyoncé and Donald Glover singing "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" 🦁👑 pic.twitter.com/L5FzVyKcXD

— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 20, 2019

78th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony Sponsored By Mercedes-Benz - Red Carpet
Getty Images

Janet Mock Becomes First Trans Woman To Score Overall Deal With Netflix

Janet Mock just made history. Per Variety, the director, writer and producer is the first transgender woman to score a major deal with Netflix.

The 36-year-old’s deal with the streaming giant is reportedly for three years, and features the exclusive rights to her television series Pose, as well as first-look for future feature film projects.

“As a best-selling author, producer and director, Janet Mock has demonstrated she knows how to bring her vision to thrilling, vivid life,” Netflix VP of original content Cindy Holland says of Mock. “She’s a groundbreaker and creative force who we think will fit right in here at Netflix.”

“As someone who grew up in front of the TV screen, whether that was watching talk shows or family sitcoms or VHS films, I never thought that I would be embraced,” Mock says of her groundbreaking new endeavor. “And more than embraced. Given not just a seat at the table but a table of my own making.”

“It is truly groundbreaking for Netflix to empower Janet Mock, a trans woman of color, to create and greenlight her own films and TV shows,” says Nick Adams, director of transgender media and representation at GLAAD. “We can’t wait to see the stories she’ll bring to the screen.”

Beyoncé as well as Barack and Michelle Obama also scored major, multi-million dollar distribution deals with Netflix in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

