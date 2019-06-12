Cardi B, Tyler, The Creator, YG Make Spotify's List For 'Songs Of Summer'
The temperatures are rising and the days are getting longer, so it means summer is here. Cardi B, YG, Tyler, The Creator, Lizzo and more are reportedly in the running for Spotify’s prediction for the hottest Songs Of Summer.
Today (Jun. 12), the streaming service announced the hits that they believe will take over airwaves this coming season. The songs include Cardi’s “Press,” YG’s “Go Loco” featuring Tyga and Jon Z, Tyler, The Creator “EARFQUAKE,” and Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.”
How are these songs added to the list? Spotify states that the tracks are “picked these tracks based on a number of factors like streaming numbers, current trajectory and future forecasting from Spotify’s global curation team.”
A few weeks back, Pandora announced their picks for the song of the summer includes Lil Baby’s “Close Friends,” DJ Khaled’s “Wish Wish” featuring Cardi B and 21 Savage, and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Big Ole Freak.”
What are you dubbing this year’s “Song Of The Summer”?