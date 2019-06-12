spotify-song-of-the-summer-1560386247
Cardi B, Tyler, The Creator, YG Make Spotify's List For 'Songs Of Summer'

June 12, 2019

The temperatures are rising and the days are getting longer, so it means summer is here. Cardi B, YG, Tyler, The Creator, Lizzo and more are reportedly in the running for Spotify’s prediction for the hottest Songs Of Summer.

Today (Jun. 12), the streaming service announced the hits that they believe will take over airwaves this coming season. The songs include Cardi’s “Press,” YG’s “Go Loco” featuring Tyga and Jon Z, Tyler, The Creator “EARFQUAKE,” and Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.”

How are these songs added to the list? Spotify states that the tracks are “picked these tracks based on a number of factors like streaming numbers, current trajectory and future forecasting from Spotify’s global curation team.”

A few weeks back, Pandora announced their picks for the song of the summer includes Lil Baby’s “Close Friends,” DJ Khaled’s “Wish Wish” featuring Cardi B and 21 Savage, and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Big Ole Freak.”

What are you dubbing this year’s “Song Of The Summer”?

maxresdefault-1560389005
Dreamville Drops Two New Tracks Featuring J. Cole, Ari Lennox And More

Dreamville dropped the first two singles from their highly anticipated compilation album, Revenge of the Dreamers III.

“Got Me” premiered on Wednesday (Jun. 12), and is a collaboration between Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Omen and Dreezy. “Down Bad” features Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy. Just days before the release, Dreezy teased a collaboration between her and Dreamville’s Bas, but it looks like we may have to wait a little longer to hear that. The tracks are part of something titled “1-888-88-DREAM.”

The label’s artists teased that the compilation album may be coming sooner rather than later on Tuesday (Jun. 11). Lennox, Bas, Earthgang and Dreamville head honcho J. Cole all changed their Twitter avi’s to a plain orange screen. Keep it locked to VIBE for updates on the album’s whereabouts.

Listen to “Got Me” and “Down Bad” below.

Omen_Revenge_Of_Dreamers-1560351854
Dreamville Readies First 'ROTD3' Release With Omen, Dreezy, Ari Lennox And Ty Dolla $ign

Dreamville is ready to own the summer as the label will release its first single from Revenge of The Dreamers 3 album featuring labelmates Ari Lennox and Omen with a little help from Dreezy and Ty Dolla $ign.

On Tuesday (June 11), the Shea Butter Baby artist herself changed her Twitter avi as well as Omen, to tease what's to come. Other Dreamville artists like EarthGang, Bas and Lute also changed their avi's to match the marigold color used back when the project was put together earlier this year.

In January, J.Cole invited artists to Atlanta's Tree Sound Studios for a recording session for the project. The 10-day session became a music haven of who's who with rappers like Ludacris, Big K.R.I.T., Rapsody, T.I. and singers such as Van Jess, St. Beauty, Ravyn Lenae, Njomza and Baby Rose.

But the first single happens to be from Omen, who dropped a teaser on Instagram. The track includes Dreezy, Lennox and Ty Dolla $ign and is expected to drop Wednesday evening at 9 pm ET.

"The logistics [were] a little hectic at first, but we got through it," Ibrahim Hamad, president of Dreamville Records previously told XXL about the experience. "To get 106 artists to become apart of the musical collaboration, Rap camp was a process." Mali Hunter, chief operations officer; partner of Tree Sound Studios added, "We had about seven to nine studios because we'd change out some rooms of our rooms and make it a drum room or a recording room. We set up probably 10 to 12 extra studios."

We're ready to finally hear the music. ROTD3 is expected to drop sometime this month.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tomorrow 6/12. 9 pm ET. @AriLennox @omen @tydollasign @dreezy

A post shared by Omen (@omen) on Jun 11, 2019 at 5:13pm PDT

"MTV Presents: Khaled Con," A DJ Khaled-Hosted Fan Event In MTV's Times Square Studio, Celebrating The Release Of "Father Of Asahd"
DJ Khaled Seemingly Responds To Billboard Controversy

DJ Khaled is having quite a week. After it was announced that his latest album, Father of Asahd debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart – below Tyler, the Creator's IGOR – several reports came out claiming Khaled was upset and looking to sue Billboard for allegedly "cheating" him out of the number one spot. While Khaled has remained fairly silent regarding the controversy, the mega-producer appeared to briefly share his thoughts on Instagram on Tuesday (June 11).

Khaled shared an image of the Billboard charts, which showed that his album was ranked No. 1. The chart he is referring to is the Billboard Hip-Hop/R&B Albums, not the Billboard 200.

"Fan Luv thank you for all your love and support," he wrote. "We got the #1 Hip Hop album in the country this week!  #FATHEROFASAHD TO THE WORLD! ANOTHER ONE!  SUMMER IS OURS !" He also appeared to address the controversy, writing, "I’m in the music bizz not bundle bizz."

As previously reported, Khaled claims Billboard agreed to count the downloads from his energy drink bundle package towards his debut numbers. Downloads from his bundle package reportedly totaled 100,000, which would've qualified Khaled for the No. 1 spot. Despite his initial understanding, however, those downloads were not included in the final tally.

According to Page Six, Billboard will be reviewing album/merch bundle guidelines and expect to have a new policy by 2020. Deanna Brown, President of Valence Media, said artists "tell us week after week, month after month, that they want us to occasionally throw a flag on the field when necessary."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fan Luv thank you for all your love and support. We got the #1 Hip Hop album in the country this week! #FATHEROFASAHD TO THE WORLD!🌎 LION ORDER 🦁 @wethebestmusic @rocnation @epicrecords ANOTHER ONE ! SUMMER IS OURS ! I’m in the music bizz not bundle bizz

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jun 10, 2019 at 12:52pm PDT

