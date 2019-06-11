Sudanese Doctors Report Dozens Of Rape During Khartoum Attacks

After the fall of Sudanese dictator Omar al-Bashir in April, many took to the streets hopeful that for the first time in 30 years, the North African country was on its way to democracy. Yet, two months later widespread violence, murder, and rape have ravished the country's capital, Khartoum.

According to reports, doctors estimate more than 100 people have been killed, 700 are injured and about 70 men and women have been raped by the paramilitaries from the Rapid Support Forces.

Many victims in the area have not sought medical treatment out of fear of retaliation or because health care may be limited. Lt Gen Jamaleddine Omar from the transitionary military council told The Guardian protests led by the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change are to blame for “all the regrettable events” of the past two days.

Omar said the RSF's reaction is simply "to restore life back to normal.”

The protesters, according to Omar “crossed the line of peaceful practices … and have become a major liability for the country and the people’s security,” he said.

Since December, The Sudanese Professionals Association-- a group made of doctors, union leaders, air-traffic control staff, pilots, electrical engineers, and economists--have organized peaceful demonstrations in hopes to topple the military.

On Sunday, (June 9) roads and shops were closed in Khartoum’s Gabra neighborhood. “The solution is to get life paralyzed,” a protest leader said.

A young Sudanese woman took to social media to dispell rumors and explain why the violence and murder in Sudan is something the international community should care about.