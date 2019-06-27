jacb-knight-GettyImages-1151506819-1561684146
Getty

Suge Knight’s Son, Jacob Knight, To Star In VH1 Reality Show ‘Love & Listings’

June 27, 2019 - 9:20 pm by Latifah Muhammad

Suge Knight’s son, Jacob Knight, is bringing his story to reality television. VH1 ordered eight episodes of the docuseries Love & Listings which chronicles his life as a real estate trainee, Deadline reports.

The show follows Jacob's work as a budding agent in the competitive high-end Los Angeles real estate market. Jacob’s celebrity clientele which includes Jermaine Dupri, Amber Rose, Brandy and Ray J, will make guest appearances on the show.

In addition to covering the business side of the L.A. real estate game, Love & Listings will touch on Jacob’s relationship with his father and his quest to make the former Death Row label head “proud.”

The series also features,  Zac Diles, a former professional football player, Ajani Scott, a part-time waitress struggling to become a real estate agent,  Taylor Schwartz, a rookie agent, and Andrew Clinkscale one of the top agents at a popular Beverly Hills agency. Rounding out the cast will be Samantha Barrette an L.A. transplant moving quickly up the real estate ladder, Erik Miles, a lawyer-turned-real estate agent, entrepreneur and realtor, Tai Savet, and luxury real estate titan, Alexander Anu.

Love & Listings premieres July 31 at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer below.

In This Story:

nipsey-hussle-supposed-to-play-snoop-dogg-tupac-biopic-1561667453
Getty Images

Nipsey Hussle Was Supposed To Play Snoop Dogg In Tupac Biopic

Benny Boom, the director of the Tupac biopic, All Eyez On Me is dropping a few gems about the film nearly two years after it premiered in theaters. According to Boom, Nipsey Hussle was supposed to portray Snoop Dogg in the film, but was not able to due to scheduling conflicts.

"Nipsey was supposed to play Snoop... we wanted him to play Snoop in All Eyez On Me," Boom told Too Fab in an interview published on Wednesday (June 26). "We didn't have any other person that we wanted to play him."

Boom and the casting crew reportedly approached Nip about the role,  but he was unable to do it because of his touring schedule. Boom also noted that the late rapper wouldn't let anything – even a movie – interfere with his commitment to his community. So, the role of Snoop eventually went to Atlanta's Lakeith Stanfield.

"It's crazy because I didn't realize, as much as I knew Nipsey — I didn't realize how much he was driving things in his community," Boom added. "And to take him out of L.A. for that amount of time that we needed to come to Atlanta where we shot, would've just threw him off his square a little bit. Just the timing didn't work out."

In addition to All Eyez On Me, Boom also claimed that Nipsey had a number of acting roles lined up. He said the rapper was supposed to star in The CW's new show, All American. Boom reportedly introduced Hussle to the show's producers, who offered him a role as a Crenshaw gang member.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy

BET Awards 2019 Ratings Were Low, And Nicki Minaj Was Delighted

The ratings for the 2019 BET Awards have been announced, and they appear to be much lower than previous years. While this is nothing to celebrate for the executives over at BET, there is one person who seems to be unbothered: Nicki Minaj. The rapper took to social media on Thursday (June 27) where she responded to the rating reports.

According to data, this year's awards ceremony brought in two million viewers, which is less than half of its 2018 viewers. Furthermore, the 2019 ratings appear to be the lowest the network has experienced in the past 13 years. Minaj seemingly suggested that the poor ratings were a result of a few things in particular.

"When u go out of ur way to b spiteful & hurt artists who have always supported ur show," she tweeted. "When you fire great ppl who have put their heart & soul into the show... when you’d rather be a messy reality show than a prestigious award show... when ur still being dragged by that lace."

Minaj's tweet is referring to a brief spat she had with BET  at the top of this year after the company's Twitter account posted an article with an unfavorable caption that pit Minaj against Cardi B. The caption also alluded to Minaj "getting dragged by her lace front."

As a result, Minaj announced that she would be pulling her support, as well as Young Money's, from the BET Experience, and would no longer appear at the awards show.

So, in the end, it appears Nicki got the last laugh. See her tweet below.

When u go out of ur way to b spiteful & hurt artists who have always supported ur show... when you fire great ppl who have put their heart & soul into the show... when you’d rather be a messy reality show than a prestigious award show... when ur still being dragged by that lace https://t.co/DOYKmgAlyr

— MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) June 27, 2019

 

 

Jaleel White To Reprise His Role As Steve Urkel In New 'Scooby-Doo'

Steve Urkel is making a comeback!

Jaleel White has reportedly signed on to reprise his role as Steve Urkel, nearly 20 years after Family Matters went off the air. Only, Urkel will not return to the series reboot, but to a forthcoming Scooby-Doo series.

Television's favorite nerd will reportedly be a nosy neighbor to Scooby and the gang.  "Walked in that booth after 20 years and voiced him like it was nuthin," White wrote on Instagram. "To be on screen with Scoob and Shaggy solving a mystery is #Bucketlist stuff 🙏🏽 Enjoy!"

White will serve as one of many guests to lend their voice to the animated series. The series will also include appearances from Kenan Thompson, Wanda Sykes, Halsey, Sia, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye, Chris Paul, and Mark Hamill.

You can catch Urkel and Mystery Inc. on Boomerang on June 27. In the meantime, check out the trailer above.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

WAiT! ZOOM IN 😳 Scooby and Who?!? Yup. Walked in that booth after 20 years and voiced him like it was nuthin #SteveUrkel #UrkelBot @boomerangtoons Premieres June 27 ~ Hanna Barbera once gifted me an animation cell I have til this day. To be ON screen with Scoob And Shaggy solving a mystery is #Bucketlist stuff 🙏🏽 Enjoy! And my daughter STILL thinks she cooler than me 😎🤨

A post shared by Jaleel White (@jaleelwhite) on Jun 21, 2019 at 10:36am PDT

