Suge Knight’s Son, Jacob Knight, To Star In VH1 Reality Show ‘Love & Listings’
Suge Knight’s son, Jacob Knight, is bringing his story to reality television. VH1 ordered eight episodes of the docuseries Love & Listings which chronicles his life as a real estate trainee, Deadline reports.
The show follows Jacob's work as a budding agent in the competitive high-end Los Angeles real estate market. Jacob’s celebrity clientele which includes Jermaine Dupri, Amber Rose, Brandy and Ray J, will make guest appearances on the show.
In addition to covering the business side of the L.A. real estate game, Love & Listings will touch on Jacob’s relationship with his father and his quest to make the former Death Row label head “proud.”
The series also features, Zac Diles, a former professional football player, Ajani Scott, a part-time waitress struggling to become a real estate agent, Taylor Schwartz, a rookie agent, and Andrew Clinkscale one of the top agents at a popular Beverly Hills agency. Rounding out the cast will be Samantha Barrette an L.A. transplant moving quickly up the real estate ladder, Erik Miles, a lawyer-turned-real estate agent, entrepreneur and realtor, Tai Savet, and luxury real estate titan, Alexander Anu.
Love & Listings premieres July 31 at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer below.