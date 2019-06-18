'Surviving R. Kelly' Wins Best Doc At 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

"This isn't just a trophy to us because this really speaks to the important cultural impact that this generated from this documentary."

Viewers were glued to their screens at the beginning of the year when Lifetime debuted the jaw-dropping documentary series Surviving R. Kelly in January. It was no shock that series took home the award for Best Documentary at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards Monday night (June 17).

Executive producer Brie Miranda Bryant accepted the award with her other executive producers Tamra Simmons, Jesse Daniels, and Joel Karsberg. She was also joined on stage by survivors Asante McGee, Faith Rodgers, Lisa VanAllen, and Lizzette Martinez.

Bryant and her production team successfully raised attention to speculation of the sexual abuse and assault accusations of R&B artist R. Kelly, as 54 individuals shed light on their experiences and encounters with the shamed entertainer.

Her speech gave a little more insight as to what it took share such a chilling narrative. "Entire production teams assembled their shields to tell this story," she said. "Survivors walked through the fire and then stood again to tell this story, and parents shared the hell that they still stand in to tell this story." The documentary series averaged 2.1 million viewers during its three-day six-hour series.

At the Heart of Gold: Inside with USA Gymnastics Scandal, McQueen, Minding the Gap, and RBG, were among the other 2019 MTV Movie & TV Award documentary nominations.

Kelly has plead not guilty to all charges.