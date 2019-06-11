Tamar Braxton Apologizes To ‘The Real’ Co-Hosts, Iyanla Vanzant And More
Tamar Braxton is clearing the air.
After last week’s season six finale of Braxton Family Values featured one argument after another between the 42-year-old singer and her sisters, Braxton took to Instagram Monday (June 10) to issue a sweeping apology to her family, Iyanla Vanzant, and her former co-hosts on The Real.
“When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt. Self inflicted and to others are included,” Braxton captioned a video on Instagram. “From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla [Vanzant], old and new friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me. I didn’t know love to show you love.”
The Big Brother champion added that she now knows love thanks to her boyfriend, David Adefeso.
In a prior post, Braxton confirmed a new VH1 reality show. But it was her antics on BFV that had viewers talking, with many fans taking to her Instagram comments to express their discontent.
In the finale episode of BFV, Braxton was visibly upset that her sister, Trina Braxton, got engaged during her birthday weekend celebration (she apologized soon after the meltdown). The incident was one of multiple arguments between the sisters. Another point of contention for viewers was Braxton being filmed putting her hand over Adefeso’s mouth and reprimanding him for wanting to smoke cigars, which she deemed “ghetto.”
Vanzant opted to help the sisters in a prior season, but the attempt ended with Braxton arguing with the Fix My Life host. As for The Real, Braxton appeared on the show for three seasons before being fired in 2016. Braxton seemingly blamed her co-hosts for her firing in an episode of BFV. The daytime talk show released a statement making it “crystal clear” that while Braxton's contract was not renewed co-hosts Loni Love, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon, and Jeani Mai, had nothing to do with her departure.
Read her apology below.
