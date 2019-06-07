10th Anniversary CNN Heroes, Taraji P. Henson 10th Anniversary CNN Heroes, Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson Testifies To Congress About Mental Health Crisis Among Black Youth

June 7, 2019 - 11:28 pm by Latifah Muhammad

Taraji P. Henson has been a driving force in shedding light on the mental health crisis in the black community. The Empire star testified on Capitol Hill Friday (June 7), during the Congressional Black Caucus Taskforce forum on suicide among black youth, and mental health.

In her opening remarks, Henson stated that she came to Capital Hill out of “necessity.” She went on to open up about the trauma experienced from losing her father, Boris Lawrence Henson, in 2006, and the father of her son, who was murdered in her hometown of Washington D.C., two years earlier.

“We, in the African-American community, we don't deal with mental health issues. We don't even talk about it. We've been taught to pray our problems away,” said Henson. “We’ve been demonized for coming out and saying we have [mental health] issues and trust issues. I need the person sitting opposite from me, when I go seek [mental] help, to be culturally competent. If you’re not culturally competent how can I trust you with my deepest secrets and my vulnerability?”

Henson also shared a story of working as a substitute teacher for what she thought was a class of special needs students at a school in Los Angeles. “When I got there I was in a room full of black young males labeled ‘special ed.’ None of them were [disabled]. As I started talking to the young men I found out that they were going home to no parents.”

“That sat with me and it bothers me because I’m raising a young black man,” Henson added.

Last year, the Oscar-nominated actress launched the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation aimed at eradicating the stigma behind mental illness.

Following her Congressional testimony, Henson went live on Instagram for a discussion on mental health awareness, trauma, grieving, depression, and anxiety within the black community. “This conversation is an inclusive one for all,” she explained. “When we learn from each other that’s when we can create real change. It’s time to stop hurting and start healing.”

Check below for video of Henson on Capitol Hill.

linda-fairstein-
Getty Images

Book Publisher Terminates Relationship With Linda Fairstein

Linda Fairstein was dropped from her book publisher, as the rightful backlash against the Central Park Five prosecutor turned crime novelist continues to grow in wake of Ava DuVernay's four-part mini series, When They See Us.

Dutton books, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House, terminated their relationship with Fairstein, who for more than two decades worked as chief of the Sex Crimes Unit of Manhattan’s district attorney’s office, which included her work in wrongfully convicting the Central Park Five.

“Linda Fairstein and Dutton have decided to terminate their relationship,” the book publisher confirmed Friday (June 7), according to Buzzfeed.

Despite parting ways, Fairstein’s crime novels remain for sale on the Penguin Random House website. The site lists her as “America’s foremost legal expert on sexual assault and domestic violence.”

When They See Us details Fairstein’s key role in building a false case around, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana Jr. and Korey Wise, five innocent black and latino boys coerced into false confessions and subsequently convicted of gang raping a white woman in Central Park in 1989. The convictions were vacated in 2002 after Matias Reyes, a convicted serial rapist and murderer, admitted to the brutal sexual assault.

Fairstein, 72, called DuVernay's Netflix series “a basket of lies.”

Aside from being dropped from her publisher, the New York Times best-selling author resigned from her respective positions on the boards of Vassar College and two nonprofits, earlier in the week. Glamour magazine also stripped Feinstein of  the Woman of the Year Award given to her more than 20 years ago, and Columbia University could be next in line to revoke an award.

Columbia's Black Student Union launched a petition calling for the school to revoke the Award for Excellence given to Fairstein by Columbia’s School of Medicine. The petition also demands that, Elizabeth Lederer, the lead prosecutor in the Central Park Five case, step down from her position at Columbia University Law School.

 

Continue Reading
billboard-logo-b-20-billboard-1548-1559953635
Courtesy of Billboard

Billboard To Debut Hot 100 Songwriters And Hot 100 Producers Charts

On Thursday (June 6), Billboard announced the launch of two new charts: the Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers. According to the nearly 125-year-old media brand, the weekly charts are expected to debut in Billboard's June 15-dated issue and hit subscribers' email inboxes by way of their Billboard Bulletin on Thursday, June 13.

"Top 10 charts for Hot 100 songwriters and producers will be featured each week, joined by a rotating set of charts from two other genres among R&B/hip-hop, rap, R&B, country, rock, dance/electronic, Latin, Christian and gospel," the announcement reads. " In the past, Billboard has ranked the top songwriters and producers annually as part of their "year-end chart menus for various genres and occasionally for special features."

“We’re extremely excited to acknowledge the top creative forces behind music’s biggest hits on a weekly basis,” says Silvio Pietroluongo, Billboard senior vice president of charts and data development. “A songwriter or producer’s influence and importance within the industry and beyond certainly merits recognition beyond our yearly rankings.”

Earlier this week, 2018's rankings were shared in a pair of tweets where some of the biggest hitmakers like Murda Beatz, Tay Keith, and Boi-1da made a musical imprint. On the songwriters front artists like Cardi B, Drake, Ed Sheeran, and Offset held a Top 10 spot. Let's see how the inaugural Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts pan out.

See Billboard's 2018 year-end list ranking down below.

 

[email protected]'s top #Hot100Songwriters of 2018:

1. @edsheeran 2. @Drake 3. @LouisBellMusic 4. @PostMalone 5. @xxxtentacion 6. @FrankDukes 7. @iamcardib 8. @OffsetYRN 9. @cunningham___ 10. @6ix9ine

— Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) June 6, 2019

[email protected]'s top #Hot100Producers of 2018:

1. @FrankDukes 2. @LouisBellMusic 3. @cunningham___ 4. @marshmellomusic 5. Wilshire 6. @murdabeatz_ 7. @Boi1da 8. @nickmira_ 9. @dannhuff 10. @taykeith

— Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) June 6, 2019

Continue Reading
Lil Wayne Lil Wayne
Pandora

Pandora Honors Lil Wayne, Nipsey Hussle, Mary J. Blige And Monica For Black Music Month

With Black Music Month officially underway, Pandora will be honoring four groundbreaking artists over the next few weeks. The late Nipsey Hussle, Lil Wayne, Mary J. Blige, and Monica each had monumental impact at the Billions Spin Club.

For the entire month of June, listeners can enjoy a brand new curated Black Music Month Playlist that was selected by hand from each living artist. Pandora curators were able to carefully compile a special Nipsey Hussle playlist to honor the artist who was tragically murdered on March 31.

Lil Wayne has already kicked off the Black Music Month Takeover with his playlist, which can be accessed on Pandora. The Young Money artist's playlist is mixed with classic R&B and reggae artists in addition to some of his top hits.

“I listen to music that’s not hip-hop all the time, because I don't listen to other hip-hop but myself." Listen to @LilTunechi's #PandoraMusic playlist for #BlackMusicMonth—with some of his favorites, plus artists playing this year’s Lil WeezyAna Fest: https://t.co/P5nGFv3Gpf pic.twitter.com/UYUeL7aWyb

— Pandora (@pandoramusic) June 6, 2019

Monica will drop her curated playlist on June 11, followed by Mary J. Blige on June 18 and wrapping up the month will be Nipsey Hussle on June 25. A Pandora Billions Plaque will be presented to Lil Wayne, Monica and Mary to honor the more than a billion streams the artists have brought to the country's biggest streaming service.

 

Continue Reading

