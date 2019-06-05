Terrence Howard Is Reportedly Under Investigation For Tax Evasion

Terrence Howard is reportedly under investigation for criminal tax evasion charges.

The actor–along with his third wife Mira and a company owned by her called Universal Bridges Inc.– is being accused of committing possible financial crimes, per The Blast. He re-proposed to Mira, his ex-wife, back in Dec. 2018.

“We’ve learned that the actor has hired a high profile white collar criminal attorney to defend him in the investigation,” the site writes of the controversy. The Blast also writes that Howard and his fiancee have been aware of the investigation since May 20.

This wouldn’t be the first time the actor has been hit with tax woes. He experienced a tax lien stemming from taxes owed from 2010 by the State of California Franchise Tax Board, which totaled $143,538.61. He also was hit with federal tax liens for $1.1 million in 2010 and in 2006 for over half a million dollars.

The Empire family has been going through some rough patches this year. It was confirmed by show runner Lee Daniels that Jussie Smollett would not be returning to the FOX show for its sixth season. Smollett was the subject of a high-profile case, in which he was believed to have falsified a police report.