The Hamiltones Gift The World With Debut EP And Fresh Cover Of "Old Town Road"

Grammy-nominated viral group, The Hamiltones have finally released their debut EP, Watch The Ton3s and it has that raw, original R&B sound.

They first gained notoriety as Anthony Hamilton's backup vocalists and for adding their own funky twist when covering songs. Now they've released their long-awaited EP with features from Phonte of Little Brother.

The six-track EP is a beautifully orchestrated project with songs for every emotion. The Hamiltones provided their fans with heart-wrenching love songs and well-written harmonies that showcase the voices that got them famous in the first place. Watch The Ton3s is not just about listening to music it's about experiencing it and the group executed that well through the songs on the project. 2E describes it as being feel-good music. “We can switch up every now and then, but this is a soul/R&B EP -- feel-good music."

Although the group has made it to the big leagues, in terms of releasing their own original content, they're still funneling out covers and making them go viral as well.

Almost two weeks on June 1, The Hamiltones dropped their cover of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" and since it's already racked up three million views on Facebook.

The trio consisting of 2E, J.Vito and Tony Lelo are currently on tour with future performances in Chicago and in New Orleans for the Essence Festival on July 5.

For more information on tour dates, check the official website.