T.I. Receives Voice Of The Culture Award At ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards

At the 34th Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, rapper T.I. was the first ever recipient of the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award.

T.I. received the award at the event, which held in Los Angeles, and it was presented to him by Angela Rye. T.I. accepted the award with his three-year-old daughter Heiress in his arms, and he discussed his role as not only a musician, but an artist who has done much for the community in terms of philanthropy through his non-profit, Harris Community Works (HCW).

“People like me come from a place where they usually don’t let us in these kinds of buildings, to sit at tables with fancy tablecloths and nice silverware,” he said to the crowd. “So for us to be here is an extreme accomplishment. I’ve learned to use my voice to create a path for the future. I have always said that our culture is our greatest asset... I am a proud product of it and a fearless protector of it.”

“I’m not being honored for anything that the rest of you in the audience can’t do,” he continued. “I’m just doing my little part and urge everybody else to do their part too. All of the success that I have and all the influence that I’ve gained ain’t going to mean shit if I don’t use it make the world a better place for my children to live in.”