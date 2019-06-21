VH1's Annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Mom" - Show
T.I. Receives Voice Of The Culture Award At ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards

June 21, 2019 - 11:35 am by VIBE

At the 34th Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, rapper T.I. was the first ever recipient of the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award.

T.I. received the award at the event, which held in Los Angeles, and it was presented to him by Angela Rye. T.I. accepted the award with his three-year-old daughter Heiress in his arms, and he discussed his role as not only a musician, but an artist who has done much for the community in terms of philanthropy through his non-profit, Harris Community Works (HCW).

“People like me come from a place where they usually don’t let us in these kinds of buildings, to sit at tables with fancy tablecloths and nice silverware,” he said to the crowd. “So for us to be here is an extreme accomplishment. I’ve learned to use my voice to create a path for the future. I have always said that our culture is our greatest asset... I am a proud product of it and a fearless protector of it.”

“I’m not being honored for anything that the rest of you in the audience can’t do,” he continued. “I’m just doing my little part and urge everybody else to do their part too. All of the success that I have and all the influence that I’ve gained ain’t going to mean shit if I don’t use it make the world a better place for my children to live in.”

Nicki Minaj Drags Miley Cyrus On Queen Radio

Nicki Minaj is back with Queen Radio, and she's not holding anything back. In celebration of her new single, "Megatron," Minaj aired a new episode of her Beats 1 radio show on Friday (June 21), where she called out Miley Cyrus and compared her to raw meat.

"Perdue chickens can never talk sh*t about queens," Nicki said. The rapper was referencing her brief 2015 beef with the star, which resulted in Nicki's infamous, "Miley, what's good?" line at the MTV Video Music Awards. "She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason," she added.

Nicki also took it a step further by alleging that Miley had a sexual relationship with Mill Will Made-It. "I had just seen her after she sucked Mike WiLL's d*ck in the studio," she continued. "Now you coming out with pink wigs, all you b***hes wanna be Nicki."

As previously noted, Nicki and Miley's feud dates back to 2015, but it was recently reignited after Cyrus released her newest track, "Cattitude." The single included the lyric, "I love you, Nicki, but I listen to Cardi," which suggested that Miley was siding with Cardi B in their 2018 beef..

In addition to her comments about Miley, Nicki also welcomed Trina and Blac Chyna on her show. She also revealed that she and her boyfriend have obtained a marriage license. Check out the reactions on Twitter below.

Lupe Fiasco Holds Down Longtime Friend Chill With Unreleased Gem "Run Game" (Video)

Nearly a year after the release of his latest album Drogas Wave, Lupe Fiasco has returned with the visuals for a record called “Run Game.” The track is part of a compilation of unreleased songs that will all be released on Chill’s Spotlight, which was created by 1st and 15th Entertainment.

Initially, “Run Game” was made near the beginning of Lupe’s career—circa 2006. “We recorded this single back when I was just starting out,” Fiasco said in a statement. “Chill was heavily involved in the early days of my career, and I’m glad he’s highlighting it with this new project.”

In the visuals, a budding young rapper gets a first eye look at the luxurious trappings of the music industry. Like party nights at the studio, fancy cars and beautiful women. His life completely transforms from the moment he puts on these black sun glasses on he finds at his humble home. The feel of the video is reminiscent of the early 2000’s, from its fashion to its aesthetic—it definitely brings back the nostalgia of those days.

Lupe has been working with Charles “Chill” Patton since he was 17 years-old. “I first started working with Lupe when he was about 17, I had just gotten off the Up in Smoke tour and he was hanging with some cats I knew” Chill said. “I heard Lu in the studio and it was some of the hottest shit I ever heard. I immediately grabbed him and put him in some cyphers, and everything took off from there.”

In an interview with VIBE earlier this year, Lupe revealed that Patton has still been managing his career despite being in prison since his 2006 album The Cool. He admitted the arrangement made certain things difficult, but he's  still comfortable with the decision because of all Patton has done for him.

"I’m a loyal dude, man. Chill has done a lot for me so we are family from the streets to the music business, to the corporate business, everything planned. If it wasn't for him I would not have this entrepreneurial [spirit]," Lupe said. "There is no way to pay that back, so my loyalty to him is kind of unquestioned, and whatever that means for monetary success is negligible."

Watch the video for “Run Game” above.

Cardi B Receives Huge Honor At ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards

Cardi B has given fans lyrical bangers since she first broke into the rap industry and now she has something to really brag about. The emcee was crowned as the first female rapper to be awarded the Songwriter of the Year distinction at ASCAP's 34th annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards (June 20), as reported by Billboard.

Known for her hit songs like "Money," "Bodak Yellow," and "Bartier Cardi," this recognition could not have come at a better time with the 2019 BET Music Awards happening on Sunday (June 23). Nominated for six trophies including Viewer's Choice, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Video of the Year, the newly crowned ASCAP winner is setting the tone.

During her acceptance speech, the Bronx native reflected on her hard work. "Sometimes I gotta see it and feel it myself," she said. "Everybody always wants to say I made it because of this or made it because of that. I made it because I worked my a** off ... Thank you very much, ASCAP. This is an honor for me."

She recently dropped her latest single "Press" in late May.

[email protected] IS THE FIRST FEMALE RAPPER TO BE NAMED #ASCAP SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR #ASCAPURBAN pic.twitter.com/DJMT8fe6b4

— ASCAP (@ASCAP) June 21, 2019

