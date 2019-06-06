T.I.'s Sister's Cause Of Death Revealed, TMZ Apologizes For Reporting

Update: 3:15 PM EST (June 6, 2019) - Since the publishing of this original article, T.I. blasted TMZ for its report on his sister's death. The outlet has backtracked on their report, issued an apology and edited the article into an obituary out of respect for T.I. and his family. Below is our original report on TMZ's findings.

--

The cause of death for T.I's older sister, Precious Harris, was reportedly due to cocaine use, which triggered an irregular heartbeat leading to her crashing into a pole.

According to TMZ, 66-year-old Harris had enough of the drug in her system which caused high blood pressure and then triggered an abnormal heart rhythm.

Harris was reportedly driving T.I.'s Dodge Avenger with his grandniece, Kairi Chapman, when she became unconscious, veered off the road and crashed into a telephone pole.

Paramedics took her to a hospital where she was placed on life support. Harris was never responsive after the crash and the family decided to remove her from life support a week later.

In the wake of Harris' death, T.I. and Tiny stopped production on their reality television show T.I. and Tiny's Family Hustle where Precious was frequently featured.

The Fulton County medical examiner's office wrote in their report Harris' "cocaine toxicity which aggravated hypertensive cardiovascular disease (high blood pressure)."

"We Love You Dearly Baby Girl," T.I. said after his sister's death.