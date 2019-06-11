18th Annual Debbie Allen Dance Academy Fall Soiree Fundraising Celebration
Tina Knowles-Lawson Opens Up About Raising Beyonce And Solange At Summit21

June 11, 2019 - 5:23 pm by Beatriz da Costa

Deemed the largest influencer conference for black women, Summit21 took place this past weekend in Atlanta and its 1,500 guests were welcomed by an impressive lineup. Blavity Inc.'s event called on accomplished black women such as Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, actress/model Karrueche and more to speak at the event. With Degrassi: Next Generation actress, Andrea Lewis as the host, guests were encouraged to indulge in fireside chats, masterclasses, panels, and the provided workshops.

The attendees not only benefitted from Summit21 by leaving with at least one new skill from the conference, but they were also lucky enough to hear everyone's favorite auntie open up about raising her daughters Beyoncé and Solange, and the value of sisterhood.

"One thing I'm really happy I did was I gave each of my kids a day. As Solange got older, I would spend Wednesdays with her and help with homework and do those types of things and just devote that day to her, and then one day to Bey," Ms. Tina shared. "It really works because it makes them feel [good] you know because kids, no matter how much you give them love and attention, it's never enough. I mean I'm sure, everybody who has kids knows, you can take them to Astroworld, to eat, and they'll still say, 'Well what else we gon' do?'"

Congresswoman Waters also discussed her life experiences and shared a few pieces of advice. "I hear a lot of young women saying, ‘I don’t know if I’m right for this, or that’ and I want to tell you, you're as good as anybody else and you can do whatever it is you want to do—but I want you to step outside the box. I want you to move forward. I want you to confront in ways that are productive. I’m not saying you’ll always have to fight, but you’ve got to knock on the door.”

Aside from hearing valuable words from iconic black women, attendees were invited to stop by various stages at the conference to learn about life hacks from adequate money management to quick lessons in entrepreneurship. Blavity Inc. founder Morgan DeBaun announced that Summit21 plans to expand to Los Angeles from Oct. 5-9 this year.

lee-daniels-jussie-smollett-GettyImages-670021202-1560312755
Lee Daniels On Defending Jussie Smollett: “I’m Beyond Embarrassed”

Lee Daniels opened up about Jussie Smollett in a new interview expressing his embarrassment for defending the Empire star after he was attacked in Chicago in January only to be accused of orchestrating the incident.

“I’m beyond embarrassed,” Daniels told Vulture when asked of how he felt about rushing to Smollett’s defense. “I think that when it happened, I had a flash of me running from bullies. I had a flash of my whole life, of my childhood, my youth, getting beaten.”

Still, Daniels doesn’t exactly believe that Smollett planned the attack as he has been accused of doing by Chicago Police. The 36-year-old actor initially faced felony disorderly conduct charges stemming from the incident.

Charges against Smollett have since been dropped but Daniels admitted that it would feel like a huge betrayal, “If it turned out that he did it, was guilty, and all of it’s accurate.”

“Of course, there’s some doubt,” Daniels continued. “I’m telling you that because I love him so much. That’s the torture that I’m in right now, because it’s literally if it were to happen to your son and your child, how would you feel? You would feel, Please, God, please let there be that glimmer of hope that there is some truth in this story. That’s why it’s been so painful. It was a flood of pain.”

The Empire creator said that he bypassed all of the Chicago Tribune’s detailed reporting on the incident because he was busy “putting out fires,” and maintains that no one knows the real truth.

“We weren’t there. I can’t judge him. That’s only for the f**king lady or man with that black robe and God. I had to detach myself and stop calling [Smollett], because it was taking away the time I have for my kids, the time I have for my partner. It was affecting my spirit and other shows, everything.”

Despite being unsure if Smollett had anything to do with the assault Daniels pointed out that, “If he didn’t do it, he’d be Martin Luther King right now. He’d be some sort of god.”

Daniels went on to confirm that the attention from the Smollett incident played a “major part” in Fox’s decision to cancel Empire after the upcoming sixth season. Elsewhere in the interview, Daniels talked about wrapping up Empire's final season, and refused to comment when asked if Terrence Howard should have been booted off the show due to previous accusations of domestic violence.

Tamar Braxton Tamar Braxton
Tamar Braxton Apologizes To ‘The Real’ Co-Hosts, Iyanla Vanzant And More

Tamar Braxton is clearing the air.

After last week’s season six finale of Braxton Family Values featured one argument after another between the 42-year-old singer and her sisters, Braxton took to Instagram Monday (June 10) to issue a sweeping apology to her family, Iyanla Vanzant, and her former co-hosts on The Real.

“When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt. Self inflicted and to others are included,” Braxton captioned a video on Instagram. “From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla [Vanzant], old and new friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me. I didn’t know love to show you love.”

The Big Brother champion added that she now knows love thanks to her boyfriend, David Adefeso.

In a prior post, Braxton confirmed a new VH1 reality show. But it was her antics on BFV that had viewers talking, with many fans taking to her Instagram comments to express their discontent.

In the finale episode of BFV, Braxton was visibly upset that her sister, Trina Braxton, got engaged during her birthday weekend celebration (she apologized soon after the meltdown). The incident was one of multiple arguments between the sisters. Another point of contention for viewers was Braxton being filmed putting her hand over Adefeso’s mouth and reprimanding him for wanting to smoke cigars, which she deemed “ghetto.”

Vanzant opted to help the sisters in a prior season, but the attempt ended with Braxton arguing with the Fix My Life host. As for The Real, Braxton appeared on the show for three seasons before being fired in 2016. Braxton seemingly blamed her co-hosts for her firing in an episode of BFV. The daytime talk show released a statement making it “crystal clear” that while Braxton's contract was not renewed co-hosts Loni Love, Tamera Mowry-Housley,  Adrienne Bailon, and Jeani Mai, had nothing to do with her departure.

Read her apology below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt. Self inflicted and to others are included. From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla, old and new Friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me. I didn’t know love to show you love. Now I do thanks to my @david.adefeso 🌟

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Jun 10, 2019 at 7:35pm PDT

caution-tape-1516411659
Grieving Mother Says L.A. County Deputies “Murdered” Her Son

The mother of a black man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Inglewood, Calif. last week says that her son was “innocent” of wrongdoing and “murdered” by police.

Edtwon Stamps, 27, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being shot multiple times last Thursday (June 4). Stamps, who worked as a bus driver, was staying at a hotel in Inglewood when he went out to get pizza, his mother, Kaylah Jordan, said.

The shooting erupted at around 10:30 p.m. local time.

“All I know is I got a call, they said my son had been shot. That supposedly he had opened fire on some officers,” Jordan told CBS Los Angeles.

Jordan maintained that her son did nothing wrong. “I just want you to know that my son is innocent. He was murdered.”

Authorities dd not release information about the shooting until 15 hours after Stamps was killed.

The L.A. County Sheriff's department claim that Stamps somehow ended up in the front seat of a deputy squad car at one point during the encounter. He was shot at least three times, according to his mother.  One of the squad cars at the scene was also left riddled with bullets.

Although police would not confirm exactly how many shots were fired at Stamps, a witness told CBS LA that they heard at least a dozen shots.

Deputies reportedly began following Stamps because he was “acting suspiciously.” Stamps allegedly opened fire on officers, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's office.  A witness reported seeing a “shootout” between Stamps and deputies.

“Everybody be advised, suspect is down. Suspect is inside the patrol vehicle,” someone can be heard saying on a police scanner, as reported by KTLA. “We have, uh, numerous deputies that are holding the suspect at gunpoint. He’s going to be seated in the front seat of the patrol vehicle. There’s going to be 417 (gun) in his waistband.”

Stamps was the third police-involved fatal shooting in Los Angles County within a 24-hour period.

See more on the shooting below.

