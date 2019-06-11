Tina Knowles-Lawson Opens Up About Raising Beyonce And Solange At Summit21

Deemed the largest influencer conference for black women, Summit21 took place this past weekend in Atlanta and its 1,500 guests were welcomed by an impressive lineup. Blavity Inc.'s event called on accomplished black women such as Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, actress/model Karrueche and more to speak at the event. With Degrassi: Next Generation actress, Andrea Lewis as the host, guests were encouraged to indulge in fireside chats, masterclasses, panels, and the provided workshops.

The attendees not only benefitted from Summit21 by leaving with at least one new skill from the conference, but they were also lucky enough to hear everyone's favorite auntie open up about raising her daughters Beyoncé and Solange, and the value of sisterhood.

"One thing I'm really happy I did was I gave each of my kids a day. As Solange got older, I would spend Wednesdays with her and help with homework and do those types of things and just devote that day to her, and then one day to Bey," Ms. Tina shared. "It really works because it makes them feel [good] you know because kids, no matter how much you give them love and attention, it's never enough. I mean I'm sure, everybody who has kids knows, you can take them to Astroworld, to eat, and they'll still say, 'Well what else we gon' do?'"

Congresswoman Waters also discussed her life experiences and shared a few pieces of advice. "I hear a lot of young women saying, ‘I don’t know if I’m right for this, or that’ and I want to tell you, you're as good as anybody else and you can do whatever it is you want to do—but I want you to step outside the box. I want you to move forward. I want you to confront in ways that are productive. I’m not saying you’ll always have to fight, but you’ve got to knock on the door.”

Aside from hearing valuable words from iconic black women, attendees were invited to stop by various stages at the conference to learn about life hacks from adequate money management to quick lessons in entrepreneurship. Blavity Inc. founder Morgan DeBaun announced that Summit21 plans to expand to Los Angeles from Oct. 5-9 this year.