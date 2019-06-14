2019 NBA Finals - Game Six
Getty

Toronto Rappers Defeat Golden State Warriors To Win First NBA Championship

June 14, 2019 - 1:09 am by Latifah Muhammad

The Toronto Raptors just made sports history! For the first time in the franchise history, the Canadian team won an NBA Championship Thursday (June 13), and became the first NBA team outside of the U.S. to earn the title.

After being up 3-2 going into game six, the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 114 -110 in the final game to be played at Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

The feat was an extra-special win for the Raptors as noted by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. “The first NBA game was in Toronto and now an NBA Championship,” Silver said.

Despite trailing the Raptors up until the last 9 seconds of the game, the Warriors were ultimately unable to recover from losing Klay Thompson to an injury in the third quarter. Thompson scored 30 points before leaving the game. Teammates Andre Iguodala put up 22 points in game six, followed by Steph Curry with 21 points, and Draymond Green with 11 points. The Warriors were also short Kevin Durant who ruptured his achilles in game five.

Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard earned the 2019 Bill Russell Finals MVP Award joining the likes of LeBron James and Karreem Abdul Jabar as a two-time finals MVP. Leonard scored 22 points, six rebounds and three assists in game six, following a career-high performance of 36 points in game four. Leonard wasn’t alone in having an impressive performance. Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam both scored 26 points during the game.

And of course, Drake took a moment for a post-game interview. "It's over," the Toronto native told reporters. "We did what we had to do!"

See more reactions to the Raptors win below.

Tracee Ellis Ross To Executively Produce And Star In 'Daria' Spinoff 'Jodie'

kellen-winslow-jr-mistrial-rape-case
J. Meric

Jury Deadlocked On Remaining Counts In Kellen Winslow Jr Rape Trial

While a San Diego jury convicted former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman, they couldn't, however, agree on the other eight counts against him Tuesday (June 11.)

Winslow's legal team motioned to have the undecided charges dismissed in regards to the alleged rape of 54-year-old hitchhiker and an unconscious teen. The judge denied the request.

On Monday, the jury--made up of eight men and four women--found Winslow guilty of an attack on a homeless woman in the Encinitas beach community of north San Diego. The 35-year-old was also found guilty of indecent exposure and lewd conduct involving two other women.

All five women reportedly testified during Winslow's nine-day trial. The defense alleged the women concocted stories in hopes to gain some of Winslow $40 million fortune during his 10 seasons in the NFL. However, many of them said they didn't know who he was or that he was famous during their encounter with him.

The tight end played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England, and the New York Jets.

Prosecutors allege that the Hall of Famer felt emboldened by his fame to abuse women. Dan Owens called Winslow "a wolf in sheep's clothing."

The homeless woman, who was 58 years old at the time, said Winslow befriended her and then attacked her next to his car in May 2018. The hitchhiker said he drove her to a shopping center and raped her inside his hummer in March 2018. As news of the attacks became more prominent, a woman came forward an alleged Wilson raped her when she was 17 and he was 19.

Winslow's defense team said the women's testimonies were inconsistent. However, prosecutors maintained the gist of their stories remained the same. Winslow's DNA was found on one of the accuser's pants and GPS locations placed him where the women say they were attacked.

Winslow now faces nine years in prison, if found guilty of all nine counts, he could go to jail for life.

2019 NBA Finals - Game Two
Getty Images

Drake's Music Won't Play On Bay Area Radio Station Until The End Of The NBA Finals

We’re three games into the NBA Finals, and despite an impressive showing from Steph Curry in last night’s game (Jun. 5), the Golden State Warriors are down 2-1 against the Toronto Raptors.

In order to get Cali’s morale up, a Bay Area radio station will not be playing Toronto musician Drake’s music until the end of the Finals. Berkeley 102.9 KBLX operations and programs director Elroy Smith made the announcement.

“(We) could not stand on the sidelines and accept Drake showing no love for our Golden State Warriors,” he said of Drizzy’s headline-making sideline antics. “It is my joy to cease and desist all of Drake’s music on KBLX in support a team that is loved by the Bay Area and around the world.”

“Oh yes, we are proclaiming a 3-peat,” he continued.

The Milwaukee Bucks attempted to use the same cease-and-desist tactics while they played against the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals, however, it proved to be unsuccessful.

Drake's antics during the Finals thus far have included trolling Steph Curry by wearing his father's old Raptors jersey and wearing a "Where's Kevin?" Home Alone-themed hoodie to tease injured Kevin Durant. After the Warriors Game 2 win, Durant and Klay Thompson had a few words for the Scorpion musician.

2019 NBA Finals - Game Two
Getty Images

Raptors Fan Puts Photo Of Kawhi Leonard In The Louvre

The things we do for the teams we’re loyal to.

Kawhi Leonard helped bring the Toronto Raptors to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, with a stellar dunk over the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in the last game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

A photo of the deciding shot was posted to the Raptors’ Instagram page with the caption “Hang this in the Louvre.” One die-hard fan of the Canada team did just that.

Athina Vandame posted a photo of herself with the dunking photo in front of the Mona Lisa at the Musee de Louvre in Paris.

“If y'all are wondering why I flew to Paris, this is why,” she wrote. Her page is now private, however, she posted a video of herself “on a mission” to place the photo among some of the most valuable pieces of art in world history.

The Raptors and the Golden State Warriors are tied up in the finals, 1-1. There’s no word on whether the picture is still in the Louvre, but we know the spirit will forever remain.

She hung the Kawhi poster with the classics in the Louvre 💀

(via athinavandame/IG) pic.twitter.com/4N81IUpjf6

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hang this in the Louvre

A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on May 26, 2019 at 11:42am PDT

