Toronto Raptors Defeat Golden State Warriors To Win First NBA Championship

The Toronto Raptors just made sports history! For the first time in the franchise history, the Canadian team won an NBA Championship Thursday (June 13), and became the first NBA team outside of the U.S. to earn the title.

After being up 3-2 going into game six, the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 114 -110 in the final game to be played at Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

The feat was an extra-special win for the Raptors as noted by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. “The first NBA game was in Toronto and now an NBA Championship,” Silver said.

Despite trailing the Raptors up until the last 9 seconds of the game, the Warriors were ultimately unable to recover from losing Klay Thompson to an injury in the third quarter. Thompson scored 30 points before leaving the game. Teammates Andre Iguodala put up 22 points in game six, followed by Steph Curry with 21 points, and Draymond Green with 11 points. The Warriors were also short Kevin Durant who ruptured his achilles in game five.

Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard earned the 2019 Bill Russell Finals MVP Award joining the likes of LeBron James and Karreem Abdul Jabar as a two-time finals MVP. Leonard scored 22 points, six rebounds and three assists in game six, following a career-high performance of 36 points in game four. Leonard wasn’t alone in having an impressive performance. Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam both scored 26 points during the game.

And of course, Drake took a moment for a post-game interview. "It's over," the Toronto native told reporters. "We did what we had to do!"

