Tory Lanez Calls Out Colorism On Set Of New Music Video

June 17, 2019 - 8:24 am by VIBE Staff

Tory Lanez is calling out colorism in the music industry after experiencing a tough moment on the set of a new music video he was shooting. The Canadian artist alleged that the directors attempted to swap out a woman with a darker complexion for a model of a lighter skin tone.

The video shoot was apparently for Nafe Smallz's "Good Love" video. In a BTS clip that Lanez shared on Instagram on Sunday (June 17), the rapper appeared to be performing alongside a black woman. During their take, the video crew appeared to motion for another woman – who was noticeably lighter than the current stand-in – to enter the shoot. Lanez then appeared to stop the shoot, saying "she's already here... you look great though."

In his caption, Lanez highlighted the music industry's flaws and the continued problem with colorism. "This is an On-Going problem in our community of entertainment that needs to stop. As a black man, Sometimes I’m going to joke about the black community just like we all do. BUT WHAT IM NOT GOING TO DO IS ALLOW ANY OF THESE DIRECTORS TO DE-VALUE OUR BLACK WOMEN," he wrote. "Countless times I’ve seen directors swap out our women of color for women of lighter complexion, or women with straighter hair ETC. ... IT IS OUR RESPONSIBILITY AS ARTIST TO STAND UP AND NOT LET THIS HAPPEN .. it’s BEEN time to embrace our woman of color."

Despite Lanez's initial account of the situation, DJ Akademiks posted a series of Instagrams that refuted the rapper's claims. "The women who were in the #torylanez video and also the directors are claiming it didn’t go down the way Tory described it on Instagram," he wrote. One of the women also reported that Lanez staged the video to "to make it appear as if it had something to do with race."

It's unclear who is telling the correct version of the story at this time. Lanez has not commented on DJ Akademik's claims. See Lanez's post below.

XXXTentacion Documentary Trailer Released, Fans Mark One-Year Anniversary Of Rapper’s Death

Fans will soon get a behind-the-scenes looks at the life of XXXTentacion.  To commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death, the slain rapper’s estate announced a new documentary and forthcoming posthumous album, Spin reports.

The chilling documentary trailer released Tuesday (June 18), includes an eerie message from the Florida native born, Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

“There’s definitely a difference between Jahseh Onfroy and XXXTentacion,” he says in the clip. “This is the story, this is the full story. And this is the last time I will tell it.”

XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard,  marked the somber anniversary by sharing a photo of their final phone call, which took place hours before he was shot and killed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My hearts forever shattered 💔 6/18/18 last phone call.

A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on Jun 17, 2019 at 9:20pm PDT

Fans and fellow artists shared dedications to XXXTentacion on social media, and others flocked to the Florida  mausoleum where he’s buried.

One year ago 💔#LLJ #LLj🕊 #xxxtentacion pic.twitter.com/P6IT3sDGSu

— AssassinLord444🧛🏼‍♂️ (@AssassinLord44) June 17, 2019

tomorrow will mark the day , X life was taken from him. you miss you man.

I want to link up tomorrow @ a park in play music & smoke for jah ! if you in California! Pull up ! Let’s barbecue let’s have fun ! we miss you jah ! #xxxtentacion

— sincerely, tokyo 🎌 (@madeintyo) June 17, 2019

i can’t even begin to believe its been a year??? where the hell did time go? no, it can’t have been a year already😭 miss him so much. but i know he’s still with us. i really can feel it. his energy. his name will live FOREVER. also... here’s my fave edit... #xxxtentacion pic.twitter.com/DxC7dD2od9

— sabina!-🦋 (@fvcknxxx) June 18, 2019

The 20-year-old recording artist was gunned down in South Florida on June 18, 2018. Six months later, XXXTentacion’s estate released his third studio album, Skins. He went on to win a posthumous American Music Award and BET Award.

Watch the documentary trailer in the video above.

Future Hndrxx Presents: The Wizrd Documentary
Jerritt Clark

Meek Mill And Future Announce Tour With YG And Megan Thee Stallion

Meek Mill and Future are hitting the road this summer, and they're bringing along some talented guests for the ride.

The pair are reportedly gearing up to co-headline the Legendary Nights Tour featuring YG, DJ Mustard, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The tour will kick off on Aug. 28 at St. Louis' Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, hitting a total of 24 cities, including Chicago, Washington DC, and Atlanta. The Legendary Nights Tour will conclude on Oct. 5 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

Fans will be able to purchase presale tickets through Citi and Tidal on Tuesday (June 18). The general public can buy tickets on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

Check out the full tour schedule below.

The Legendary Nights Tour:

Wed Aug 28, St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino, Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 30, Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center+

Sat Aug 3, Chicago, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 01, Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre+

Tue Sep 03, Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

Wed Sep 04, Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

Fri Sep 06, Pittsburgh, PA, KeyBank Pavilion+

Sun Sep 08, Boston, MA, Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 10, Hartford, CT, XFINITY Theatre

Wed Sep 11, Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Fri Sep 13, Philadelphia, PA, BB&T Pavilion

Sat Sep 14, Saratoga Springs, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun Sep 15, Buffalo, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Sep 17, Washington, DC, Jiffy Lube Live

Thu Sep 19, Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Sep 20, Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

Sun Sep 22, Atlanta, GA, Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Mon Sep 23, Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 24, West Palm Beach, FL, Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 27, Austin, TX, Austin360 Amphitheater+

Sun Sep 29, Houston, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue Oct 01, Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Oct 03, Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sat Oct 05, Las Vegas, NV, Mandalay Bay Events Center+

Celebrities Visit Build - January 18, 2019
Michael Loccisano

Killer Mike Says Rappers Deserve Credit For Decriminalization Of Marijuana

As the country continues to work towards the decriminalization of marijuana, Killer Mike says that the hip-hop community should be credited for their part in the movement. During the "Free to State" panel discussion, which was held by The Washington Post on June 17, Killer Mike explained why rappers deserve some of the credit for decriminalizing the drug.

"We know that with national decriminalization of marijuana now, a lot of people are going to get credit for it—a lot of activists, a lot of workers," he stated. "But I can show you a line that leads straight back to Cypress Hill, that leads straight back to Snoop Dogg, that leads straight back to people like [the late R&B/funk guitarist] Rick James."

The Run the Jewels artist also noted that if hip-hop is not properly credited the stigmas and prejudices surrounding marijuana use will continue. "If it's not duly acknowledged publicly—if the media isn't pushing the line of that narrative, if the media isn't giving us that freedom, if the media treats rappers differently than they do country artists—then you're going to see a galvanization of what the prejudices that we already see," he continued.

See Killer Mike full stance on the subject in the video below.

 

