Transgender Woman Found Dead Inside Rikers Island Cell

June 9, 2019 - 1:17 pm by Shenequa Golding

Family, friends, and members of the LGBTQ community are demanding answers after a transgender woman was found inside of a cell at Rikers Island Friday. (June 7)

Layleen Polanco was reportedly found unresponsive at about 2:40 PM at the Rose M. Singer women’s facility inside the infamous prison. Medical personnel responded and tried to revive Polanco, but declared her dead an hour later.

“Any death in our custody is a tragic loss, and we are looking into how this happened,” a DOC spokesperson said.

Janet Mock took to social media on Sunday (June 9) to bring about awareness to Polanco's mysterious death.

"Heartbroken and enraged from the harsh reality that Layleen Polanco, who was incarcerated on Rikers Island," captioned the Pose writer and director. "Folks are gathering Monday in NYC and collecting donations to help lay her to rest. We need to check and challenge anyone seeking to police our bodies, genders, and identities. Rest in power, Layleen."

Pose actor Indya Moore also took to social media to praise Layleen.

Moore compared Layleen's mysterious death to another prominent passing.

 

Ghetto Boys' Bushwick Bill Reportedly Still Alive And "Fighting For His Life"

Sunday morning (Jun 9) news began to spread that Bushwick Bill, one-third of the iconic rap group, The Ghetto Boys, had succumbed to cancer. However, TMZ reports Bill is still alive and fighting for his life.

In February, it was reported the 52-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer and he was undergoing intensive chemotherapy with the hopes of getting back on the road.

Bill's publicist tells TMZ that whoever started the rumor of passing was incorrect and surmises it began after he failed to show up for a show in Dallas. Bill was reportedly scheduled to make a special appearance but was hospitalized instead.

The Ghetto Boys, comprised of Scarface, Bill and Willie D became instant favorites in hip-hop, but also merited the ire of many due to the group's graphic lyrics. The group barely received any radio play because of their lyrics but did go platinum.

Just a few weeks ago, the Rap-A-Lot records group were trying to put together a reunion, but it fell through at the last minute. Bill reportedly said he felt organizers were trying to exploit his cancer diagnosis to sell tickets and were more disheartened with the name of the tour "The Beginning of a Long Goodbye: The Final Farewell."

Bun B took to social media to praise Bushwick Bill for his contributions to hip-hop.

Arlington County Inmate Reunited With Their Children

The men and women inside Arlington County's Detention Facility got a chance to interact with their children sans any barriers between them.

In a six-week program aimed at helping inmates with their parenting skills, children were able to hug, hold and kiss their parents without a thick glass between them and phones used to communicate.

"To see their mom or dad where it's not a scary place," Director Kristin Cane said. "They come here and they say 'oh, mom and dad are OK.' "

The program has commenced for many years and this year's theme for the event was "The Circus."

Inmates at the facility couldn't hold back their excitement at the simple pleasure of interacting with their children without a barricade between them.

"This means the world to me," Dasean Drummone, an Arlington County inmate said.

The children also loved the time they spent with their parents. "I can't remember when I last saw you laughing," a young girl reportedly said to her father.

For one night, and only 2 hours, these Arlington County inmates get to visit face-to-face with their young children without a thick glass window in between. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/qY9p8acJst

— Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) June 4, 2019

"I haven't seen my child in a year and her being here is special," another inmate Keith Parker said

Drummone said the program has enriched him in ways he didn't know he needed.

"It teaches you a lot. Stuff I never knew about like free painting at Home Depot and a rack of various stuff that you can do, and it's not always about money. It's just about the genuine time, they don't care about the money. They care about just being with you."

Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Yusef Salaam, Kevin Richardson, Korey Wise
From left, honorees Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Yusef Salaam, Kevin Richardson and Korey Wise pose together at the ACLU SoCal's 25th Annual Luncheon at the JW Marriott at LA Live, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Central Park Five Presented With Courage Award At ACLU Luncheon

Tearful and profound, Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise were presented with the Roger Baldwin Courage Award by the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California.

The ceremony took place on Friday (June 6) with actor Michael B. Jordan presenting the men with the honor during the ACLU SoCal's 25th Annual Luncheon, Associated Press reports. Since the release of the Ava DuVernay-directed film, When They See Us, the men have been praised for their bravery after they were wrongfully convicted of a rape they didn't commit. The inaugural Roger Baldwin Courage Award was named after the ACLU's co-founder and its first executive director.

"It's dangerous in America when you're living in a black body," Jordan said before presenting the award. "The whole time that these men were incarcerated, they never changed their story. They insisted of their innocence even as they did their time."

"I'm not ashamed to cry in front of you," Salaam said. Then men were between 13 and 16 years old when they were wrongfully convicted. "Our story is a story of an egregious miscarriage of justice."

See more photos from the event below.

