Transgender Woman Found Dead Inside Rikers Island Cell

Family, friends, and members of the LGBTQ community are demanding answers after a transgender woman was found inside of a cell at Rikers Island Friday. (June 7)

Layleen Polanco was reportedly found unresponsive at about 2:40 PM at the Rose M. Singer women’s facility inside the infamous prison. Medical personnel responded and tried to revive Polanco, but declared her dead an hour later.

“Any death in our custody is a tragic loss, and we are looking into how this happened,” a DOC spokesperson said.

Janet Mock took to social media on Sunday (June 9) to bring about awareness to Polanco's mysterious death.

"Heartbroken and enraged from the harsh reality that Layleen Polanco, who was incarcerated on Rikers Island," captioned the Pose writer and director. "Folks are gathering Monday in NYC and collecting donations to help lay her to rest. We need to check and challenge anyone seeking to police our bodies, genders, and identities. Rest in power, Layleen."

Pose actor Indya Moore also took to social media to praise Layleen.

I grew up looking to Layleen as my goal. She was one of the most beautiful women I ever seen who was trans. She and so many other girls were an example to me. She was a member of my house, Xtravaganza. She died in her cell in Rikers.

10th trans woman. https://t.co/92UcnUB2Z2 — IAM (@IndyaMoore) June 9, 2019

Moore compared Layleen's mysterious death to another prominent passing.