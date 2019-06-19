Trina And Nicki Minaj Team Up For New Single 'BAPS'

Trina is coming back with a new album, The One, which is expected to drop this Friday (Jun. 21). In order to drum up anticipation for her first album in one years, she enlisted one of the boldest voices in the game.

Nicki Minaj accompanies the Diamond Princess on the track “BAPS,” which is named after the 1997 Halle Berry-fronted film. In the song, the artists go back and forth trading bars in the over four-minute song. The track itself flips a classic Cash Money beat, “Project Chick.”

Trina released the tracklist for the album earlier this month, which includes guest spots from 2 Chainz, Kelly Price, Lil Wayne and more. Nicki also teased a new song “Megatron,” which is also slated to drop Friday.

Listen to their collaboration above, and check out The One’s track list below.

1. “Intro” f. DJ Khaled

2. “Get Money”

3. “On His Face” f. Lightskin Keisha

4. “New Thang” f. 2 Chainz

5. “Situation” f. Lil Wayne

6. “Ride Clean” f. Plies & Boosie Badazz

7. “BAPS” f. Nicki Minaj

8. “Feed Me Lies”

9. “For You” f. Sevyn

10. “F**k Boy (Remix)” f. Molly Brazy & Tokyo Jetz

11. “Photo”

12. “Can I Live” f. Dave East

13. “Water” f. Rico Love

14. “If It Ain’t Me” f. K.Michelle

15. “Mama” f. Kelly Price