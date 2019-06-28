Tristan Thompson Posts Birthday Tribute To 'Most Beautiful Human' Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian may not be together anymore, however, the NBA player is wishing the mother of his daughter True a happy birthday on social media platforms.

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out," he wrote on Jun. 27, which was Kardashian's 35th trip around the sun. "Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko."

Thompson came under fire twice in his relationship with Kardashian, due to allegations and evidence of cheating. In April 2018, a video of Thompson kissing multiple women was released to the public, just days before Kardashian was due to give birth to their daughter. A source allegedly called the Cleveland Cavaliers player a "serial cheater."

Thompson's ways caught up with him once more earlier this year, after rumors swirled that he cheated on Kardashian once more, but this time, it was with her half-sister's best friend Jordyn Woods. Woods admitted to wrongdoing on an episode of Red Table Talk, and Khloe slammed her on Twitter saying that she is "the reason" her family "broke up." However, after backlash ensued, Kardashian walked back her statements.

"...Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault," she wrote.