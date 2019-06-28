khloe-kardashian-tristan-thompson-GettyImages-919969056-1550633321-650x366-1561726673
Getty Images

Tristan Thompson Posts Birthday Tribute To 'Most Beautiful Human' Khloe Kardashian

June 28, 2019 - 9:00 am by VIBE

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian may not be together anymore, however, the NBA player is wishing the mother of his daughter True a happy birthday on social media platforms.

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out," he wrote on Jun. 27, which was Kardashian's 35th trip around the sun. "Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko."

Thompson came under fire twice in his relationship with Kardashian, due to allegations and evidence of cheating. In April 2018, a video of Thompson kissing multiple women was released to the public, just days before Kardashian was due to give birth to their daughter. A source allegedly called the Cleveland Cavaliers player a "serial cheater."

Thompson's ways caught up with him once more earlier this year, after rumors swirled that he cheated on Kardashian once more, but this time, it was with her half-sister's best friend Jordyn Woods. Woods admitted to wrongdoing on an episode of Red Table Talk, and Khloe slammed her on Twitter saying that she is "the reason" her family "broke up." However, after backlash ensued, Kardashian walked back her statements.

"...Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault," she wrote.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 3
Getty Images

Chris Brown Treats Team Breezy To Double-Disc Album, 'Indigo'

After weeks of teasing, Chris Brown's latest studio album, Indigo, is finally here. Breezy dropped the double-disc project on Friday (June 28), featuring a handful of your favorite artists.

The album spans 32 tracks and includes features from Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Gunna, Tory Lanez, Tyga, Justin Bieber, and more. Ahead of the full-length project's release, Brown treated fans to a number of singles and teasers, including "No Guidance" with Drake, "Wobble Up" with Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy, and "Don't Check On Me," featuring Justin Bieber.

Indigo follows the Virginia crooner's lengthy LP, Heartbreak on a Full Moon. Despite much criticism over the album's 45-tracklist, the album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and became certified gold in Nov. 2017.

In support of the album, Brown will embark on the IndiGOAT U.S. tour with Ty Dolla Sign, Joyner Lucas, and Tory Lanez. The trek kicks off on Aug. 20 in Portland and will hit major cities like New York and Chicago before concluding Oct. 19 in Anaheim. Check out the full tour schedule and stream Indigo below.

 

30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles - Arrivals
Rich Fury/Getty Images for GLAAD

Lizzo Says Her Stylists Were Assaulted By A Security Guard At Summerfest

After her performance on Thursday (June 27), at Summerfest 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisc., Lizzo tweeted to fans that her two stylists were allegedly attacked by a security guard.

A series of tweets continued to flood the artist's page shortly after. She stated that she was unable to celebrate what she considered to be her "best show ever" because of the undeniable racism that is still very much present today.

Lizzo still remained positive, also reminding fans of how beautiful they were despite the racist bigotry. She mentioned that racism does not care if you're a "headliner."

DID ANYBODY GET FOOTAGE OF THE SECURITY GUARD THAT TACKLED AND ATTACKED MY TEAM @SUMMERFEST ?!

THEY SLAPPED AND MANHANDLED MY HAIR STYLIST AND STYLIST AND IM OUT FOR BLOOD

— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

FUCK! That was the best show ever but I feel like I can’t even celebrate cuz RACISM don’t matter if you a headliner.... SMH @Summerfest please send footage

— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Tonight was beautiful. You are beautiful. But the struggle ain’t over. Racism and bigotry don’t care if you’re a headliner. Thank you @summerfest. We will be filing a complaint against that bigoted “security” guard and I hope you’ll be cooperative in seeking justice. 🤘🏾xoxo pic.twitter.com/bt3J5Cy1AS

— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Summerfest responded to Lizzo's filed complaint by administering a thorough investigation.

1/2 Lizzo gave an incredible performance which she now feels is tarnished by events which occurred during the performance. We do not tolerate racism in any form. We will conduct a thorough investigation.

— Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 28, 2019

The "Juice" artist took to Twitter once more on Friday (June 28), emphasizing that racism comes in many forms and using racially charged language is one of the various methods.

Friendly reminder that you don’t have to say the ‘n word’ to be racist. That’s not the sole requirement. Asking people to prove racism is another tool the oppressor uses to marginalize and discredit us.

— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Earlier this year, R&B artist SZA claimed that she was racially profiled in a Sephora in Calabasas, California. The incident forced the brand to close its stores for a day to undergo diversity training, CBS News reports.

On the upside, Lizzo starts her North American "Cuz I Love You Too" tour in July in Oregon before picking it back up in September for two months.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Evening Standard Theatre Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals Evening Standard Theatre Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Idris Elba "Disheartened" To Learn About Backlash To 'James Bond' Rumors

Although Idris Elba has acting jobs lined up from the upcoming Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw action flick to a Suicide Squad sequel, the British thespian is beginning to address rumors on being the next James Bond. While nothing is set in stone, Elba shared he would absolutely sign on to play the longstanding character, but he's hesitant due to some of the public's outcry.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the box office star said it was disappointing to receive the backlash due to his race. "You just get disheartened when you get people from a generational point of view going, 'It can't be.' And it really turns out to be the color of my skin," he said. "And then if I get it and it didn't work, or it did work, would it be because of the color of my skin? That's a difficult position to put myself into when I don't need to."

The Wire actor continued to state that while Bond is "a hugely coveted" cinematic mainstay, he's never given it major thought but would be more than willing to take on the role if asked. In a Hollywood Reporter poll, 63 percent of Americans want to see Elba take on the job, which helped to fuel the rumors. The franchise is headed into its 25th installment (slated for release in 2020) with actor Daniel Craig returning to the silver screen as Bond.

As the Internet chatted about Elba's possible casting, comedian Trevor Noah previously highlighted how momentous it would be for Elba to be the first black Bond during one of his stand-up specials.

