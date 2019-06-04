Madonna Hosts Rebel Heart Concert After Party At Marquee Nightclub
Getty Images

Madonna Loses Appeal To Stop Sale Of Breakup Letter From Tupac

June 4, 2019 - 6:31 pm by VIBE Staff

Madonna just lost an appeal to shut down the sale of an old breakup letter that Tupac wrote to the singer from jail.

A judge made the ruling in a court hearing on Tuesday (June 4). According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, a New York State appeals court ruled Madonna can't pursue claims against art consultant Darlene Lutz or GottaHaveRockandRoll.com, the online auction house, to stop the sale of Tupac's letter.

The appeal stems from Madonna's 2018 lawsuit, in which attempted to stop the sale of the letter. In the handwritten breakup letter, Tupac confessed that he ended his sexual relationship with Madonna because she's white. A judge previously tossed the case, citing a release that the singer signed in 2004. The appellate court upheld the judge's ruling in a 5-0 decision.

Tupac's letter will officially be up for auction in July 2019.

In This Story:

Popular

Self-Made: Jay-Z Officially Named Hip-Hop's First Billionaire

From the Web

More on Vibe

3rd Annual Global Goals World Cup
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for UNDP

Akon Debuts Akonik Label Group With Former Motown President Kedar Massenburg

Akon is stepping into yet another new frontier within the entertainment sector. According to Billboard, the "Don't Matter" artist joined forces with Motown's past president and CEO Kedar Massenburg to debut Akonik Label Group (ALG).

The organization will help cultivate artists from different sectors of music. Broken down into four entities, Afrobeats musicians, Latin America artists, Caribbean singers, and U.S. and Europe-based artists will benefit from the label's promotion. Over the course of a month, artists that call the label home will begin the process of sharing their music.

According to Akon, this business move has been brewing since 2010. "But at that time, the music business hadn't matured and diversified the way it has in terms of being open to new genre fusions and not as compartmentalized," he said. "We just want to bring a fresh ear and build an artist-driven company where people can be as creative as they wish without someone telling them what they have to do."

Reaching to different parts of the globe is ALG's mission, Massenburg said to the website, noting that discovering music is literally at the consumers' fingertips thanks to streaming services. "Music is able to reach a global market with a touch of a button," he added. “It’s 'global idol’ now versus American Idol. And the public has become the A&R for labels. We’re giving people a chance in other parts of the world that might not be heard. It’s an exciting time as the music industry reinvents itself.”

Continue Reading
2019 Governors Ball Festival
Getty Images

Tyler, The Creator Announces Tour Featuring Jaden Smith, Goldlink, Blood Orange

Tyler, The Creator is riding high off of the release of his fifth LP, IGOR. The aforementioned album is the California native’s first project to top the Billboard 200, and it turns out he was just getting started.

The “Earfquake” MC just announced he would be embarking on the IGOR TOOR, which will feature artists Jaden Smith, Blood Orange and Goldlink. The show kicks off in August during Tyler’s appearance at the Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle, and concludes in late-October at the NRG Arena in Houston.

Even more exciting- the IGOR TOOR marks the first time Tyler will be performing in the U.K. after previously being banned a few years ago due to his lyrics. U.K.’s Home Office stated that his earlier musical content mirrors “behaviours unacceptable in the UK.”

“Man london kids was blasting IGOR in the streets and stores and a f**king train station yall crazy i love it, feels like the early days before weirdos were sue happy," Tyler wrote on Twitter in response to the news of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation a few weeks ago. "Sucks it was too wild ( out of excitment (sic)) but i am coming back trust me."

IGOR TOOR: tyler, jaden, blood orange, goldlink : on sale friday pic.twitter.com/jUuxLcfKUP

— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 3, 2019

Check out his tour dates below.

Aug. 30 & Sept. 1 – Seattle – Bumbershoot Festival Sept. 2 — Minneapolis — The Armory Sept. 4 — Chicago – Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC Sept. 6 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena Sept. 7 — Detroit — Masonic Temple Theatre Sept. 10 — Boston — Agganis Arena Sept. 11 — Laval, QC — Place Bell Sept. 12 — New York — Madison Square Garden Sept. 16 — London, U.K. — O2 Academy Brixton Sept. 17 — London, U.K. — O2 Academy Brixton Sept. 18 — London, U.K. — O2 Academy Brixton Sept. 21 — Columbia, Md. — Merriweather Post Pavilion Sept. 22 — Columbus, OH — Express Live! Outdoor Sept. 24 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE Sept. 25 — Philadelphia — Skyline Stage at the Mann Sept. 27 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena Sept. 28 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center Sept. 29 — Miami — American Airlines Arena Oct. 1 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center Oct. 3 — Atlanta — State Farm Arena Oct. 4 — St. Louis, MO — Chaifetz Arena Oct. 5 — Independence, MO — Silverstein Eye Centers ArenaOct. 7 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre Oct. 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Great Saltair Oct. 10 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumOct. 12 — Fresno, CA — Selland Arena Oct. 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum Oct. 15 — Vancouver, BC — Pacific Coliseum Oct. 17 — Reno, NV — Reno Events Center Oct. 19 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena San Diego Oct. 20 — Glendale, AZ — Gila River Arena Oct. 22 — Austin, TX — Frank Erwin Center Oct. 23 — Grand Prairie, TX — Theatre at Grand Prairie Oct. 26 — Houston, TX — NRG Arena

Continue Reading
SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2
Craig Barritt

Self-Made: Jay-Z Officially Named Hip-Hop's First Billionaire

It's official – Forbes has declared Jay-Z hip-hop's first billionaire.

Hov has reportedly accumulated a fortune that totals $1 billion, making him the first musician in hip-hop to do so. He is also one of only a few entertainers to achieve that feat. According to Forbes, Jay's empire was built through various deals in liquor (Armand de Brignac and D’Ussé), cash investments, art collections, real estate, streaming services, his record label, and music catalog.

Jay-Z's cash and investments come to a total of $220 million; his stake in liquor brands D’Ussé and Armand de Brignac totals $410 million; his music streaming platform, Tidal, tallies at $100 million; Roc Nation follows with $75 million; his music catalog rakes in $75 million; his art collection, $70 million; finally, his real estate investments totals $50 million.

Some may assume that Dr. Dre already achieved billionaire status a couple of years ago, but that isn't entirely true. According to Forbes, Dre sold his brand, Beats by Dr. Dre to Apple for $3 billion. While his company is worth billions, Dre's personal net worth is $850 million.

Jay's story is especially astonishing considering his journey to the top. Coming out of Brooklyn’s Marcy housing projects, Jay hustled as a drug dealer. He later traded in the life for music, cofounding Roc-A-Fella Records and releasing 14 No. 1 albums.

Swizz Beatz, the superproducer behind some of Jay-Z’s biggest hits, says that people can look to Jay as the model of success. "It’s bigger than hip-hop … it’s the blueprint for our culture. A guy that looks like us, sounds like us, loves us, made it to something that we always felt that was above us," he said.

Forbes senior editor and Jay-Z biographer Zack O'Malley Greenburg agrees with Swizz, telling VIBE: "Jay-Z's journey is the modern-day embodiment of the American dream. His ascent offers an invaluable blueprint and inspiration to the next generation of entrepreneurs."

Read more from Forbes' full story here.

 

Continue Reading

Top Stories

National

1d ago

Missing 4-Year-Old's Remains Confirmed In Arkansas

Music News

1d ago

Forbes Names Jay-Z Hip-Hop's First Billionaire

Movies & TV

1d ago

Ciara Opens Up Finding Love Again After Split From Future On 'Red Table Talk'