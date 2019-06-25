Tupac Shakur At Club Amazon
Own Some History: Tupac's 1995 Prison ID Card Is Headed To Auction

June 25, 2019

For a starting figure of $2,000, you can be the proud new owner of Tupac Shakur’s prison I.D.  from his infamous stint at the Clinton Correctional Facility in 1995.

Per TMZ, Heritage Auctions received the late rapper’s I.D. for when he was sentenced at the N.Y. facility in connection to the sexual abuse of a then-19-year-old woman. The starting bid begins at $2,000.

“[Tupac] was required to carry this laminated I.D. card at all times,” writes the site. “Pac started his sentence on Valentine's Day, and 2 weeks later he was issued this prison I.D. -- which includes his signature.”

This wouldn’t be the first piece of Tupac memorabilia to go to auction. Earlier this year, a wealthy 60-year-old man became the new owner of a piece of erotic artwork drawn by Tupac while incarcerated. The image was of him having sex with his then-girlfriend, and it sold for $21,155.75.

“In April 2018, it was reported that the breakup letter form Tupac to former flame Madonna would be up for auction via the GottaHaveRockAndRoll auction house, in addition to other items from Tupac's personal life such as satin underwear and intimate photographs,” VIBE reported in February.

Serena Williams
Serena Williams Graces The Cover Of Her First Wheaties Box

On Tuesday (June 25), General Mills made the announcement that four-time Olympic Gold medalist, Serena Williams, would be the next dynamic athlete on the notable cereal box. Williams posted on her Instagram that same day, overjoyed with the news.

"Althea Gibson was the FIRST Black Woman tennis player to be on the box. Today, I am honored to be the second," she captioned. This honor makes her the fourth female tennis player and the first active tennis player since 2000 to be featured on Wheaties, as reported by ABC News.

View this post on Instagram

In 2001, Wheaties paid homage to a true champion and an icon by putting her on the cover of a Wheaties Box. Althea Gibson was the FIRST Black Woman tennis player to be on the box. Today, I am honored to be the second.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 25, 2019 at 6:00am PDT

"I have dreamt of this since I was a young woman and it's an honor to join the ranks of some of America's most decorated athletes," Williams said in a statement. "I hope my image on this iconic orange box will inspire the next generation of girls and athletes to dream big."

The recognition will be added to her immeasurable list of accolades which include 23 Grand Slam single titles and 14 double titles, as well as being named the Women's Tennis Association 'Player of the Year' seven times. Athletics is not her only accomplishment, as she also launched her own clothing line in summer 2018.

As many fans on social media have voiced, the professional's new praise is long overdue.

 

leave-black-woman-alone-nick-starr-street leave-black-woman-alone-nick-starr-street
Twitter

White Man Blames Autism For Harassing Black Women Who Were Minding Their Business

A known troll on the web has taken his abilities to the next level as he reportedly harassed two young black women for drinking wine at a community pool.

The incident between Nick Starr-Street and Gaëlle Claude and her friend happened Sunday (June 23) in Hyattsville, MD when Starr-Street approached the women for drinking wine at a community pool at The Edition Apartments. Claude, who posted footage of the interaction on social media said they were taking photos and drinking when Starr-Street approached them. He told the women they were breaking the rules and continued to record them. One of the women is seen pushing his phone out of her face.

After the women tried to leave the area, Starr-Street called 911 and followed them for nearly a mile. "This white man literally stalked us from his apartment for damn near a mile just cause we were at the pool drinking wine and taking pictures," Claude said in her tweet about the incident. "Called the police and all...I cannot make this up smh."

This white man literally stalked us from his apartment for damn near a mile just cause we were at the pool drinking wine and taking pictures. Called the police and all...I cannot make this up smh pic.twitter.com/96tGTSykUZ

— sodium. (@BestFlaws) June 23, 2019

Claude goes on to say that she and her friend tried asking for help after Starr-Street began following them and calling them racists. "The whole time we were walking no one was trying to help us. Not one soul," she tweeted. "We were walking and telling people on the street the man was stalking/harassing and no one cared so yes we did ask for help and called security."

Starr-Street took to Facebook and claimed one of the women attacked him when she knocked the phone out of his hand and left him with a purple bruise on his chest. He also posted a 16-second video of the incident, though Claude's footage is much longer.

In addition to his claims, Starr-Street blamed his reported harassment on his alleged autism. "I’m autistic and lack a gauge that goes anywhere but 0 and 100," he posted. "When I see a lease violation, I call it out and do everything in my power to make sure it is resolved, no matter who is the person violating.   My husband called 911 and they fled. I called 911 and chased after my attackers as I wasn’t going to let someone get away with physically assaulting me, again the autism thing where my sense of justice and right and wrong go right to 100%."

But there appears to be a trend in Starr-Street's behavior. The day before the incident with Claude and her friend, Starr-Street called the police on seven black women for playing music at the pool. The women also had a glass bottle at the pool but removed it after they were told by Starr-Street that it was a violation of their lease. Felecia Soso shared the incident on Twitter and said after the police were called, they showed their videos of Starr-Street's behavior and decided to leave the pool.

We are told to turn our music down so we do so.. and now it’s like barely playing we have food and drinks and are chilling talking (not loudly) and enjoying ourselves..

— Lil Fort Wash Posh (@SuggSavage) June 22, 2019

The Hyattsville Police Department posted a statement on their Facebook page but did not arrest anyone in either incident.

Since the incident, Starr-Street claims he has been called a racist for his behavior. "That’s where we are today. We will seek as much justice as possible, but our apartment has been vandalized, the apartment complex has been vandalized and we’ve been called the worst horrific things imaginable," he said. "So many death threats. All of which are far worse than anything falsely alleged by these women."

Starr-Street has a history of spewing hate speech towards Jewish people and the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2016, he reportedly made an insensitive comment towards Roxxxy Andrews just days after the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub. The tweet read, "Seriously @RoxxxyAndrews? Isn't she a has-been not a star? Where her people at? I thought they were all shot."

Celebrities like Kathy Griffin have defended the women as well as many others who have questioned Starr-Street's actions. Claude is currently seeking legal counsel against Starr-Street.

Cardi B Arraigned In Court After Grand Jury Indictment
David Dee

Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty In Strip Club Fight Case

Cardi B reportedly pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges in connection to an alleged fight that took place at a New York City strip club, Reuters reports. The rapper appeared in at the New York Supreme Court in Queens on Tuesday (June 25).

The plea comes shortly after the "Press" artist was indicted for the alleged incident. As previously reported, Cardi is accused of facilitating a hit on two bartenders at the Angels Strip Club in Queens, New York in Aug. 2018. According to reports, Cardi ordered to associates to attack the two women with bottles and chairs.

Following her indictment, Cardi B participated in the 2019 BET Experience, where she told fans that she would not be going to prison. "I ain’t going to jail," she told the audience. "F **k you mean? I ain’t going to jail, I got a daughter!"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

After being indicted #cardib says....

A post shared by 945TheBeat (@945thebeat) on Jun 23, 2019 at 2:27pm PDT

