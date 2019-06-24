Tyler Perry At BET's META Convened
Tyler Perry speaking at META Convened by BET at Milk Studios on June 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Tyler Perry And Viacom Team Up For BET Plus Streaming Service

June 24, 2019 - 3:07 pm by Beatriz da Costa

BET Plus will include original series, Perry's own personal projects and Viacom's content portfolio.

After his powerful speech at Sunday night's BET Awards show (June 23), Tyler Perry and Viacom's BET Networks have announced the launch of a new streaming service.

According to Variety, BET Plus will include original series, Perry's own personal projects, as well as the network and Viacom's content portfolio, from film to television. BET Plus is scheduled to arrive this coming fall, however, the monthly fee has yet to be disclosed. The new streaming platform is one of many VOD subscriptions dropping in the next year or so, and BET Plus is the first step in providing more platforms for communities of color.

BET's President Scott Mills echoed this same sentiment in a statement. "African Americans are the leading consumers of streaming services, with higher SVOD (Subscription Video On Demand) adoption rates than other consumers, which is why we're so excited to launch a premium product for this underserved audience," Mills shared.

"BET Plus is a natural extension of BET's linear network, which has been the leading home of black culture for decades. Tyler Perry is perfect for BET Plus," he continued. "The combination of new, original shows and his giant library of popular movies, series, and stage plays that Tyler brings to our joint venture creates an amazing product his large and passionate fan base."

Perry sees the collaboration between the two not only as a way to cater to and uplift the black audience but also a means to further develop his capabilities as a filmmaker.

"In our industry, the way people consume content is constantly evolving," Perry started. "I’ve paid attention to my audience and what works for them and, for that reason, I’m very excited not only about the idea of partnering with BET to create new and exciting content, but also about the idea of giving people a personalized experience through the ability to curate the content they love to consume."

The Madea creator divulged even more in his statement. "On a personal level, this will also be the first time I’ll be working in areas like unscripted and variety television, which will afford me the opportunity to work in fresh, creative ways with new voices and to discover new talent.”

Perry was the subject of a standing ovation after his speech at the awards showcase. His acceptance speech for the Ultimate Icon Award spoke volumes about his character and his ambitious spirit as he shared how he created his own table, rather than fight for a seat at one in Hollywood.

"While everybody else is fighting for a seat at the table, talking about '#OscarsSoWhite, #OscarsSoWhite,' I said, 'Y'all go ahead and do that. While you're fighting for a seat at the table, I'll be down in Atlanta building my own.'"

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Nipsey Hussle's Family Delivers Powerful Message At 2019 BET Awards

From the Web

More on Vibe

Screen-Shot-2019-06-24-at-6.16.48-PM-1561415065
Twitter- @daynvegas2019

Day N Vegas Fest: Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Travis Scott To Headline

A new music festival is coming to town, and it's looking like one of the most lit lineups in recent memory.

November is the month for the inaugural Day N' Vegas Festival, which is reportedly going to be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Travis Scott are expected to headline the event, which takes place from Nov. 1-3.

Other performers at the event include Juice Wrld, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, 21 Savage, Tyler, The Creator, Schoolboy Q and many, many more.

The reaction from the Internet ranged from sheer excitement to inquiries about the validity of the lineup, due to the heat emitting from the flyer. Per Las Vegas' KTNV, the festival is indeed real, and  "Tickets for the festival are set to go on sale June 28 at 12 p.m. and start at $299 for early-bird general passes."

Check out the lineup below.

✨ Day N Vegas Nov 1-3 in Las Vegas 🎰 Tickets on sale Fri 6/28 at 12pm PT ♣️ Only $10 down for a 3 day ticket ♦ https://t.co/FkfhrOFFxi pic.twitter.com/Jxe28EIpQG

— Day N Vegas (@DayNVegas2019) June 24, 2019

Continue Reading
2019 BET Awards - Show
Getty Images

Lil Nas X's '7' EP Reportedly Projected To Top Billboard Chart

Not only does Lil Nas X have the biggest song in the country for the 12th straight week, but there’s a chance that his debut EP will also nab the top spot on Billboard’s 200 Albums Chart.

Per Hits Daily Double, the 20-year-old’s recently-released EP 7 is projected to top the coveted albums chart. According to the site, the EP is projected to move 70,000 units, with 4,000 to 7,000 of those units being from pure album sales.

Besides “Old Town Road,’ Lil Nas X’s other songs on the album are making waves. His new song “Panini” reportedly topped Spotify’s songs chart this past weekend, while his song “Rodeo” featuring Cardi B has also received praise.

Lil Nas X performed “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus at the 2019 BET Awards, check out his performance below.

Continue Reading
Swizz-Beatz-celebrates-DELUXX-FLUXX-amex Swizz-Beatz-celebrates-DELUXX-FLUXX-amex
Rob Longert

Swizz Beatz Brings Something Different To Mariott Bonvoy Amex Customers

Before becoming one of hip-hop's superproducers and graduating from Harvard Business School, Kasseem Dean was just a kid from The Bronx who gravitated to the art he saw. Whether it was the graffiti on the trains and the brick walls or the fashion of the late 80s and early 90s, Dean, better known as Swizz Beatz, digested it all.

Now, with a few hits and Grammy's under his belt, the 40-year-old multihyphenate's newest muse is the upliftment of other living artists by way of The Dean Collection. Collaborating with American Express and Marriott Bonvoy, a new travel program for Mariott International, Swizz Beatz, premiered his latest art installation "Deluxxe Fluxx" inside Manhattan's Skylight Studios.

Created by Brooklyn-based duo Faile & Bäst, members of the media, musicians, art lovers and more were able to take part in the immersive experience, which featured neon-colored lights, old-school arcade games, and music that wasn't "regular," as Swizz said.

Before the night's activities began, VIBE caught up with  Mr. Dean to discuss the newest addition to the collection, what art has done for him and what he thinks art is supposed to do for the masses.

How are you, Mr. Dean? I'm good. I love that you call me Mr. Dean.

Well, that's how I was raised.  Respect. Blessings. My first question to you is: The Dean Collection began in 2014 and from my understanding, you started it because you wanted to support living artists. It's one of the reasons, yes.

So, what triggered the launch? The Dean Collection started as me and my wife's personal collection because we wanted to create a museum for our kids to run when we weren't here anymore. It was all about building a legacy. But then we realized shining a light on living artists with our star power, created more star power and more synergy, more education. More! More! More! This isn't something we should keep private. This is something the masses should know and we should help hundreds of thousands of artists around the world if possible with our gift. It's just been a blessing. What is it about FAILE that you took to? Well, I've been a fan of colors and vibrations for a long time and these guys have been killing it for a long time. They're such masters of their craft. I feel our culture needs to understand FAILE and we should support them and celebrate them as creatives. I just wanted to show the culture an amazing experience and different forms of art, not only canvasses on the wall but also an immersive experience. Even the music I'm going to play tonight is not going to be regular. "I want people to know I celebrate all artists. Whether you're African-American, white, Asian, you name it. We at The Dean Collection celebrate all artists."

What is it about this kind of art, like you said not just canvasses on the wall, that feeds you? Well, it's visually and sonically stimulating. Most of us are in our heads all day-- Superfacts. dealing with what we're dealing with, so if I can bring you into a world that can take you away from negatives and bring you into a positive and a creative state of mind, then we've done a good job and that's what art is supposed to do. Art is supposed to take you to another level. Although my next show might be canvasses, this particular one in New York City I felt that we needed this in the city right now just to shake this up.

I'm a disrupter, my partners Amex and Marriott they've been disrupters as well for a long time, and it's organic. When you come in here you feel like it's about the creativity. Even though we have strong brands backing us--and all artists need strong brands to back them--but its how you collaborate with those strong brands, and the artists trust The Dean Collection to represent them well. What are you wearing? I have on vintage Dickies. This is my Father's Day gift from my wife and my kids. I have on a cool G-Shock that happened to match the vibe. I dig it. Thank you. Oh, and these shades I've got are ECOODA. My last question: You're a kid from The Bronx. Before Ruff Ryders, before Harvard Business School before you met the love of your life how did art keep you? You know, different sides of the art kept me. Growing up in The Bronx, I grew up with graffiti on the trains and on the walls. It excited me. I grew up around fashion where you painted the back of your jacket. It excited me. I grew up around DJs and music and DJing so that excited me. Those chapters have been written before, how they organically came out, I just let it flow.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music

14h ago

BET Awards 2019: Watch All The Performances Here

View Gallery

Events

1d ago

Blue Carpet Pics: Regina Hall, Lil Nas X, Lil Kim And More Attend BET Awards 2019

Music News

17h ago

Nipsey Hussle's Family Delivers Powerful Message At 2019 BET Awards