Tyler, The Creator Announces Tour Featuring Jaden Smith, Goldlink, Blood Orange

Tyler, The Creator is riding high off of the release of his fifth LP, IGOR. The aforementioned album is the California native’s first project to top the Billboard 200, and it turns out he was just getting started.

The “Earfquake” MC just announced he would be embarking on the IGOR TOOR, which will feature artists Jaden Smith, Blood Orange and Goldlink. The show kicks off in August during Tyler’s appearance at the Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle, and concludes in late-October at the NRG Arena in Houston.

Even more exciting- the IGOR TOOR marks the first time Tyler will be performing in the U.K. after previously being banned a few years ago due to his lyrics. U.K.’s Home Office stated that his earlier musical content mirrors “behaviours unacceptable in the UK.”

“Man london kids was blasting IGOR in the streets and stores and a f**king train station yall crazy i love it, feels like the early days before weirdos were sue happy," Tyler wrote on Twitter in response to the news of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation a few weeks ago. "Sucks it was too wild ( out of excitment (sic)) but i am coming back trust me."

IGOR TOOR: tyler, jaden, blood orange, goldlink : on sale friday pic.twitter.com/jUuxLcfKUP — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 3, 2019

Check out his tour dates below.

Aug. 30 & Sept. 1 – Seattle – Bumbershoot Festival

Sept. 2 — Minneapolis — The Armory

Sept. 4 — Chicago – Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

Sept. 6 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 7 — Detroit — Masonic Temple Theatre

Sept. 10 — Boston — Agganis Arena

Sept. 11 — Laval, QC — Place Bell

Sept. 12 — New York — Madison Square Garden

Sept. 16 — London, U.K. — O2 Academy Brixton

Sept. 17 — London, U.K. — O2 Academy Brixton

Sept. 18 — London, U.K. — O2 Academy Brixton

Sept. 21 — Columbia, Md. — Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 22 — Columbus, OH — Express Live! Outdoor

Sept. 24 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

Sept. 25 — Philadelphia — Skyline Stage at the Mann

Sept. 27 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena

Sept. 28 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center

Sept. 29 — Miami — American Airlines Arena

Oct. 1 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

Oct. 3 — Atlanta — State Farm Arena

Oct. 4 — St. Louis, MO — Chaifetz Arena

Oct. 5 — Independence, MO — Silverstein Eye Centers ArenaOct. 7 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Great Saltair

Oct. 10 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumOct. 12 — Fresno, CA — Selland Arena

Oct. 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 15 — Vancouver, BC — Pacific Coliseum

Oct. 17 — Reno, NV — Reno Events Center

Oct. 19 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena San Diego

Oct. 20 — Glendale, AZ — Gila River Arena

Oct. 22 — Austin, TX — Frank Erwin Center

Oct. 23 — Grand Prairie, TX — Theatre at Grand Prairie

Oct. 26 — Houston, TX — NRG Arena