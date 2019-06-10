police-tape-
Body Of Veteran Who Died In Police Custody Returned To Family Missing Organs

June 10, 2019

On April 7, 2018, Everette Palmer Jr told his family he was on his way to New York to visit, but would first stop in Pennsylvania to settle an outstanding warrant stemming from a 2016 DUI. According to CNN, that was the last time anyone spoke to Palmer.

Two days later, the Palmer family was notified Everett died in police custody at the York County Prison. Their suspicions were only heightened when the 41-year-old's body was returned to them sans his throat, heart, and brain.

Now the family is demanding answers after being given the run around by officials. Civil Rights attorney Lee Meritt said Palmer's death "smacks of a cover-up."

While speaking with the outlet, Meritt said prison and county officials haven't provided any answers. However, York County Coroner Pam Grier alleges the family is well aware of what happened to the U.S. Veteran's organs.

"There were never any missing organs," Gay said. "The lab that does our autopsies has the organs. Coroner's offices don't always have a morgue or a forensic pathologist. We contract those services out. We utilize a team in Allentown. That's who retains the specimens. They don't always tell us what they retain. We made that clear to the family from the beginning."

Grier also said it's common to remove a person's throat "to make sure there wasn't any kind of component that caused asphyxia."

Merritt countered Grier's statement. "It's not unusual to take organs out of a body during an autopsy, especially if you believe they were subject to trauma. The highly unusual part is to misplace them."

An initial autopsy said Palmer died "following an excited state" in which "he began hitting his head against the inside of his cell door" and was restrained by law enforcement. The report later states he became irritated due to "methamphetamine toxicity" and a  "probably sickling red cell disorder"

Palmer's family tells CNN he didn't have any health issues leading up to his death, and the report of him harming himself is completely out of character for the father of two. Palmer's brother Dwayne said Everette may have been a big guy, but he was a gentle giant.

"He joked around a lot. He was the life of the family," Dwayne Palmer said. "He wasn't a perfect person, but certainly not somebody that's a rabble-rouser, fighting, starting trouble or anything like that. He was a loving person."

Speaking on behalf of the family, Dwayne said he wants to know what happened because the information doesn't add up.

"We don't believe anything (officials) are telling us at this point," he said. "It's a tremendous loss for our family. We are devastated."

On the morning of Palmer's death, he was taken to a clinic where it was determined he was unresponsive. He was then transferred to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Dwayne said his brother was trying to rectify a legal matter nothing more.

Dwayne continued: "If he was being processed for something that he did wrong in terms of the DUI -- he should be held accountable for that -- but it shouldn't be a death sentence, certainly inside of a jail," his brother added. "We know that there are good people in that prison system. We appeal to them to come forward and share what they know."

inmates-walking-to-lunch
John Moore

Arlington County Inmate Reunited With Their Children

The men and women inside Arlington County's Detention Facility got a chance to interact with their children sans any barriers between them.

In a six-week program aimed at helping inmates with their parenting skills, children were able to hug, hold and kiss their parents without a thick glass between them and phones used to communicate.

"To see their mom or dad where it's not a scary place," Director Kristin Cane said. "They come here and they say 'oh, mom and dad are OK.' "

The program has commenced for many years and this year's theme for the event was "The Circus."

Inmates at the facility couldn't hold back their excitement at the simple pleasure of interacting with their children without a barricade between them.

"This means the world to me," Dasean Drummone, an Arlington County inmate said.

The children also loved the time they spent with their parents. "I can't remember when I last saw you laughing," a young girl reportedly said to her father.

For one night, and only 2 hours, these Arlington County inmates get to visit face-to-face with their young children without a thick glass window in between. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/qY9p8acJst

— Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) June 4, 2019

"I haven't seen my child in a year and her being here is special," another inmate Keith Parker said

Drummone said the program has enriched him in ways he didn't know he needed.

"It teaches you a lot. Stuff I never knew about like free painting at Home Depot and a rack of various stuff that you can do, and it's not always about money. It's just about the genuine time, they don't care about the money. They care about just being with you."

Continue Reading
dallas-valedictorian-mic-cut-off-trayvon-martin-tamir-rice-speech-1559915608
NBC

Valedictorian Says Mic Was Cut Off After Mentioning Trayvon Martin In Speech

A high school valedictorian is raising concern after she claimed that her principal intentionally turned her microphone off after she mentioned Trayvon Martin and other black victims killed by police during her graduation speech, NBC News reports

Rooha Haghar, a senior at Emmet J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Texas shared a clip of her interrupted speech on Twitter on Monday (June 3). "To the kids that were murdered in senseless mass shootings. To Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice and all the other children who became victims," she said in the video.

Before she could finish her sentence, however, her mic appeared to cut off. Haghar is seen in the video looking around and tapping her microphone before taking her seat. When Principal Temesghen Asmerom got up, the microphone appears to be working again.

"My valedictorian speech was cut short because I said the names of black children who had become victims of police brutality," Haghar wrote. "Our principal signaled for my mic to be turned off as soon as I said 'Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice' and played it off as a technical difficulty. pathetic."

In addition to mentioning Martin and Rice  – who subsequently lost their lives to police brutality – Haghar said she was going to talk about "kids across the globe affected by war, famine, persecution and child labor" and remind her classmates that they have "an obligation to your community and to the world at large."

According to Haghar, she showed her speech to Asmerom before graduation and was directed to remove Martin's and Rice's names because it was "too political." That being said, the senior said she was still shocked that she was not permitted to finish her speech.

"I never expected them to not allow me to finish because, at the end of the day, schools want to raise socially conscious students, students who are able to think for themselves. That's what I was doing," she said.

Following the uproar, the Dallas Independent School District released a statement, saying, "in Dallas ISD, we educate leaders of tomorrow and encourage student voices, and we are looking into this matter.”

my valedictorian speech was cut short because i said the names of black children who had become victims of police brutality. our principal signaled for my mic to be turned off as soon as i said “trayvon martin and tamir rice” and played it off as a technical difficulty. pathetic. pic.twitter.com/9upW3dZ7Mg

— روحا (@ItsRoohaHaghar) June 3, 2019

Continue Reading
yellow-tape
Getty Images

The Suspect At The Center Of Maleah Davis' Case Maintains His Innocence

The prime suspect in the death of 4-year-old Maleah Davis is maintaining his innocence, insisting he's not the person responsible for the child's disappearance.

During an exclusive interview with ABC13's Chauncy Glover Wednesday (June 5), Derion Venice, the last man seen with Maleah, denies all wrongdoing.

"I ain't no killer, bro," Vence said. "Chauncy, I loved Maleah so much. I did for her more than her own parents. I never had a biological daughter. I would never do anything to hurt her."

Venice continued: "That's not me. Ask anyone who knows me and they'll tell you I'm not that type of dude, and I was good with the kids."

In early May, Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens, left her daughter in Venice's care to attend a funeral out of town. Bowens and Venice were reportedly engaged. Venice alleges while on the way to the airport to pick up Bowens, three men forced him, his 2-year-old son and Maleah against their will. Venice was allegedly knocked out during a scuffle and when he came to, Maleah was gone.

Law enforcement said Venice's story didn't make sense and always changed.

On Monday (June 3) Maleah's remains were positively identified in Hope, Arkansas about 30 miles northeast of the Texas-Arkansas border.

Venice, who was in jail for his 27th birthday, insists the real killer hasn't been caught. "I should be home with my family, with Maleah, the kids, and Brittany, cooking dinner and watching Netflix," Vence said.

It's reported Houston activist Quannel X said Venice revealed to him during a jailhouse sitdown Maleah was dead and that he drove across state lines where her body was placed in a garbage bag on the road.

When Chauncy asked Venice about Maleah's death he replied: "Nothing bad happened to Maleah."

Venice is charged with tampering evidence, namely a corpse and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Continue Reading

