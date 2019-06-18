Wale Releases Lyrical Flex Titled "09 Folarin"

Backed by the sound of horns, Wale's latest masterclass in lyrical dexterity takes place over his new song, "09 Folarin." The DMV representer debuted the melody on Monday (June 17), which follows a couple of musical releases this month.

2009 was a pivotal time for the 34-year-old artist when he dropped his debut studio album, Attention Deficit. The stellar project boasted singles like "Pretty Girls," "Chillin," "World Tour," and introspective cuts like "Shades," "Diary," "Contemplate," and more. The aforementioned soundscape was followed by four more studio projects: Ambition, The Gifted, The Album About Nothing, and 2017's Shine.

While music is seemingly Wale's primary lane of creative output, he shared with Billboard that he also plans to get into the world of film. “It’s a difficult industry," he said in the late-2018 interview. "It’s also small. There’s regular Hollywood and there’s black Hollywood and trying to find your way is tough. There are certain circles. There is no rhyme or reason why this person got this role or why this person is. It’s really hard to explain.”

Listen to "09 Folarin" below and his previous melodies.