Wale Releases Lyrical Flex Titled "09 Folarin"

June 18, 2019 - 10:40 am by VIBE Staff

Backed by the sound of horns, Wale's latest masterclass in lyrical dexterity takes place over his new song, "09 Folarin." The DMV representer debuted the melody on Monday (June 17), which follows a couple of musical releases this month.

2009 was a pivotal time for the 34-year-old artist when he dropped his debut studio album, Attention Deficit. The stellar project boasted singles like "Pretty Girls," "Chillin," "World Tour," and introspective cuts like "Shades," "Diary," "Contemplate," and more. The aforementioned soundscape was followed by four more studio projects: Ambition, The Gifted, The Album About Nothing, and 2017's Shine.

While music is seemingly Wale's primary lane of creative output, he shared with Billboard that he also plans to get into the world of film. “It’s a difficult industry," he said in the late-2018 interview. "It’s also small. There’s regular Hollywood and there’s black Hollywood and trying to find your way is tough. There are certain circles. There is no rhyme or reason why this person got this role or why this person is. It’s really hard to explain.”

Listen to "09 Folarin" below and his previous melodies.

Rihanna Stuns At Fenty Pop-Up Event In New York City

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up.

Less than a month after launching her Fenty collection in Paris, Rihanna is expanding her pop-up shop to New York City. The Grammy winner attended the NYC opening at The Webster SOHO Tuesday (June 18) sporting a hot pink mini-dress and freshly done auburn-colored braids, complemented by turquoise accessories.

Rihanna's size-inclusive luxury clothing line comes just in time for summer with brightly colored bodycon dresses, graphic T-shirts, snakeskin heels, and glitzy accessories, according to Billboard.

The first installment of the Fenty collection, showcasing structured denim looks, corset dresses, strappy spiral sandals, pleated pants and fanny packs, became available for sale via Fenty.com on May 19.

Rihanna outlined her unconventional design vision to the  T, The New Times Style Magazine last month.“I want to be as disruptive as possible,” she explained of breaking free from the conventional fashion schedule. “The brand is not traditional. There is no runway show. It's a new way of doing things because I believe that this is where fashion is going to go eventually."

The NYC Fenty pop-up shop, which is described as a “two-story immersive experience,” will be open to the public from Jun 19 until Jun 30.

See photos below.

Ed Sheeran Taps Cardi, 50 Cent, H.E.R. And More For New Album

Ed Sheeran is commissioning a star-studded roster for his upcoming album, No.6 Collaborations Project. 50 Cent, Cardi B, Khalid, Meek Mill, H.E.R., Travis Scott, Stormzy, Young Thug, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and PNB Rock are among the packed list of collaborations.

The British pop crooner released the track list last month, but debuted the full list of features via Instagram Tuesday (June 18).

Sheeran teams with Chance the Rapper and PNB Rock for the recently released single “Cross Me,” and Bieber on an acoustic offering of his new single, “I Don’t Care.”

“I’m a huge fan of all of the artists I worked with on the album,” the singer-songwriter said in a statement according to Rolling Stone. “Whether I’ve been following them since the beginning of their careers, or had their albums on repeat, they’re artists that inspire me and all bring something special to each track. Can’t wait for you to hear it!”

No. 6 Collaborations Project is due out July 6.

See the track list below.

 

Thanks to all the amazing artists I’ve worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do @travisscott @thegr8khalid @camila_cabello @iamcardib @chancetherapper @pnbrock @stormzy @yebbasmith @justinbieber @eminem @50cent @youngthug @theuglygram @ellamai @paulolondra @santandave @hermusicofficial @meekmill @artisthbtl @skrillex @brunomars @chrisstapleton

XXXTentacion Documentary Trailer Released, Fans Mark One-Year Anniversary Of Rapper’s Death

Fans will soon get a behind-the-scenes looks at the life of XXXTentacion.  To commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death, the slain rapper’s estate announced a new documentary and forthcoming posthumous album, Spin reports.

The chilling documentary trailer released Tuesday (June 18), includes an eerie message from the Florida native born, Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

“There’s definitely a difference between Jahseh Onfroy and XXXTentacion,” he says in the clip. “This is the story, this is the full story. And this is the last time I will tell it.”

XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard,  marked the somber anniversary by sharing a photo of their final phone call, which took place hours before he was shot and killed.

 

My hearts forever shattered 💔 6/18/18 last phone call.

Fans and fellow artists shared dedications to XXXTentacion on social media, and others flocked to the Florida  mausoleum where he’s buried.

The 20-year-old recording artist was gunned down in South Florida on June 18, 2018. Six months later, XXXTentacion’s estate released his third studio album, Skins. He went on to win a posthumous American Music Award and BET Award.

Watch the documentary trailer in the video above.

