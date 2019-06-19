Whoopi Goldberg landed at the center of controversy this week over her comments on The View regarding actress Bella Thorne's nude photos. Thorne pulled out of her appearance on the daytime talk-show after accusing Goldberg of slut-shaming her.

Thorne said that she is “saddened and displeased” by Goldberg‘s response to her releasing her own nude photos in an attempt to take her power back from an alleged hacker who was blackmailing her.

It all goes back to Monday's (June 17) episode of The View when Goldberg suggested that celebrities should not be taking nude photos because they are at risk of being hacked. "If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude pictures of yourself," the EGOT winner said.

She continued: "Once you take that picture it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it, and if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry. You don’t get to do that."

Thorne addressed Goldberg’s sentiments on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (June 18), stating "Dear Whoopi, I have loved u for so long but honestly I’m so displeased and saddened by your response to my leek [sic]. Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting."

The actress and singer also announced her decision to not visit the talk show because she didn't feel like "being beaten down by a bunch of older women." She later posted a video of herself breaking down in tears. "Whoopi, now that everyone’s seen my sh*t, I hope you’re so f**ing happy," she cried. "Shame on you Whoopi. Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you."

Whoopi and Bella's situation has garnered mixed reviews from fans on Twitter. While some agree with Goldberg, others feel as though she may have been a little too harsh considering the circumstances surrounding Thorne's leaked photos.

Check out the Twitter reactions below.

That reality pill is hard to swallow. She didn’t say she deserved it, but she’s right - if it’s in the cloud and with all the hacking that has been done, you can’t then be shocked it happened to you. Stop playing the victim.

— Jack Napier (@2nd2breathe) June 19, 2019

https://twitter.com/kaylaparnall/status/1141320271053381633

SHAME ON YOU CARYN ELAINE JOHNSON AKA WHOOPI GOLDBERG FOR SAYING THAT ABOUT BELLA THORNE pic.twitter.com/lIKdxTKPSC

— Frenchie (@queensheeba1) June 19, 2019

Whoopi Goldberg is correct.Bella...you did not empower yourself. You just made everyone Google you more.

— ALLEYPOP (@ALLEYPOP) June 19, 2019

https://twitter.com/Mamba_zoe/status/1141319668541657089

https://twitter.com/Cllewis133/status/1141319541965893632

https://twitter.com/Kay_LuhR/status/1141318101876842496