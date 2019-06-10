David-Ortiz-Shot-Stable-Condition
David Ortiz looks on before the Red Sox home opening game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on April 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Woman Denies Involvement In David Ortiz Shooting, Suspect Identified As Eddy Feliz Garcia

June 10, 2019 - 12:35 pm by VIBE Staff

As baseball legend David Ortiz remains in stable condition after a shooting in the Dominican Republic on Sunday (June 9), a woman has denied claims of being tied to the incident.

Shortly after it was reported that Ortiz was shot at The Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, local blogs tied the incident to a woman who goes by the name "Yeribell" on Instagram.

Popular blog ElCalleJon 809 reported the shooting to be a case of fatal attraction with the woman in the middle. Yeribell denied any involvement in the shooting stating on her Instagram, "With total security, I can express that information is totally false," she said. "I do not know the shadow of that man for me. Please wait for more accurate information with proofs and photos of the unfortunate fact, thank you."

Meanwhile, the gunman was identified as Eddy Feliz Garcia, 25. Garcia shot him in the back at point-blank range Sunday evening at the venue. Police spokesman Col. Frank Duran Mejia tells ESPN that the suspect was caught and brutally beaten by bystanders as he tried to get away on a motorcycle. Garcia suffered a cranium contusion and trauma to his thorax, left knee and right leg. After being treated at the Dario Contreras Hospital, he was placed in police custody. Footage has also surfaced on social media of the beating.

Ortiz is currently in stable condition. Doctors had to remove part of Ortiz's intestines and colon, as well as his gallbladder. "Doctors say that David is out of danger, thank God," Ortiz's father, Leo Ortiz, told the outlet. "What they have told me post-op is that the doctors believe he will recover quickly. Big Papi will be around for a long time.''

Two other people were wounded, including Jhoel Lopez, a Dominican TV host who was with Ortiz at the venue. Conflicting reports stated Ortiz was shot in the leg but it was Lopez who was hit the same bullet that hit the baseball player.

Dominicans Celebrate Country's Independence Day
The Dominican Republic, which became independent in 1844, has prospered in recent years due to a robust agricultural sector and a large tourism industry.
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Dominican Resort Official Says Misinformation About Fatal Incidents Are Damaging Their Reputation

Several cases about the deaths of American tourists in the Dominican Republic has prompted a hotel chain to speak out, claiming their reputation and image has been tarnished.

In a statement to news outlet Dominican Today, the Piñero Group says their employees have received threats after it was reported that three people died at their hotel chains. The Bahia Principe Bouganville in San Pedro de Macoris was named in an American death last month when Miranda Schaup-Werner died of a heart attack on May 25.

Almost a week later, Maryland couple Cynthia Ann Day, 49, and Nathaniel Edward Holmes, 63, were found dead inside their hotel room at the nearby Grand Bahia Principe La Romana. Both causes of death happened to be related to "hemorrhaging, pulmonary edema and enlarged hearts," The Washington Post reports.

Two other deaths have also been reported at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana. In April, 67-year-old Robert Bell Wallace died suddenly during his stay. Family of David Harrison, 45, who also died at the resort last July have now questioned his death. Both reportedly died of heart attacks.

The FBI has stepped in to provide “technical assistance with the toxicology reports,” a state department official tells the Post.

While the Piñero Group didn't specify what misinformation was spread, they assured that they are working with authorities and have the safety of their guests and staff.

"As a result of the erroneous information that has been published, with which we do not agree, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts has suffered great damage to its image and reputation," the statement reads.  "Serious insults and threats have been imposed on some of our more than 15,000 employees and their families, who are the backbone of our company and for whom we can not remain on the sidelines. We reiterate our firm commitment to cooperate fully with the authorities and we expect a quick resolution of your consultations and actions, and we will not make any other statements that could interfere with them."

In a news conference last week, tourism officials said the deaths might be coincidence noting that nothing like it has happened in the country before. “Sometimes in life, there can be a law of sequences,” Francisco Javier Garcia, the country’s minister of tourism, said Thursday (Jun 6). “Sometimes, nothing may happen to you in a year. But in another week, three things might happen to you.”

“This is something that … has never happened before in our country,” Paola Rainieri, president of Asonahores, the Dominican Republic Hotel and Tourism Association, added. “Really, we’re a safe destination.”

Read the full statement from the Piñero Group below.

With regard to the two unfortunate events that took place in the Dominican Republic, and after various media, digital platforms and social networks disseminated, reposted or distributed false information, Bahia Príncipe Hotels & Resorts wishes to express its profound respect to the authorities and investigations in progress.

We reiterate our firm commitment to cooperate fully with the authorities and we expect a quick resolution of your consultations and actions, and we will not make any other statements that could interfere with them.

As a result of the erroneous information that has been published, with which we do not agree, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts has suffered great damage to its image and reputation. Serious insults and threats have been imposed on some of our more than 15,000 employees and their families, who are the backbone of our company and for whom we can not remain on the sidelines.

For 24 years, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts has operated in the Dominican Republic, which is one of the most internationally recognized destinations, and receives 7 million tourists from around the world annually. In the Dominican Republic, we have 14 hotels and more than 7,100 rooms, which makes us the largest hotel brand in the total number of hotel beds in the country. We welcome approximately 700,000 people each year.

The safety and comfort of our guests and staff is the core of our company’s values and works daily to ensure it. All of our properties in the Dominican Republic possess some of the most prestigious certifications in the industry, including Travelife certifications at the Gold level, as well as a Global Reputation Index (GRI) of 90 percent.

We reiterate that we totally disagree with the dissemination of false information published publicly that endangers the image and reputation of the company and the integrity and rights of our employees and their families, reserving, when necessary, the right to undertake the adequate legal action.

Ozuna-New-Song-Amor-Genuino
Ozuna visits the SiriusXM studios for its Town Hall on March 26, 2019 in New York City.
Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Ozuna's "Amor Genuino" Puts A Lovely Twist On Urbano Ballads

Ozuna's hits usually run in parallel lines–there's a flow that puts your hips in a trance and your heart on front street. But with the urbano star's latest musical offering, the award-winning artist proves slowing things down can still leave his fans turning up.

Released Tuesday (June 4) "Amor Genuino" is a lovely piano ballad that speaks to hearts that haven't even broken yet. With accountability and honestly carrying his intentions, the singer calls for his love to understand his Amor Genuino (genuine love). He also assures his lovebug that his efforts were real, despite the clouds that might've blocked his judgment.

The track enjoyed traction on social media as everyone cried in Spanish over the song. A stark difference between his previous release "Baila Baila Baila," Ozuna's choice to warm everyone up with a slow jam has worked in his favor. The singer has showcased his ability to belt out a ballad or two (hear the sad boy truths of "Aura" and to an extent, "Una Flor"), but "Amor Genuino" leaves us beyond curious for what's to come on the long-delayed third project, Nibiru.

Expected to drop in April, Ozuna has decided to push the project towards a summer release. A source also confirmed to Billboard that another track “Te Soñe de Nuevo," will drop Thursday.

While we soak up our feelings, enjoy some of the best reactions to "Amor Genuino" below.

Last summer it was “Te Bote” and now “Amor Genuino” WHO TF HURT OZUNA! pic.twitter.com/ujxYLpnFY2

— ronnycutzzz💈 (@RonnyGuzman18) June 5, 2019

Me: after Ozuna drops his new song pic.twitter.com/K7XtpqLaX3

— 🏁🏁 (@lordflvckox) June 5, 2019

Ozuna knew exactly what he was doing when he dropped amor genuino pic.twitter.com/lDqNmnsUfZ

— liz (@lizxht) June 5, 2019

Me listening to Ozuna’s “Amor Genuino “ pic.twitter.com/wqq2I26jPU

— Kimberly (@Kimmbareli) June 5, 2019

Ozuna really hit different at this time pic.twitter.com/9hiWiIeW2L

— Don Miguel (@m_guerreroo) June 5, 2019

Damm Paul Walker trending and Ozuna released his new single #AmorGenuino. Today really is a sad day pic.twitter.com/w9CNSJ4ghy

— lit (@howrudeofyouhoe) June 5, 2019

Ozuna-Secret-Life-Of-Pets-Song
Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Ozuna Remixes "It's Gonna Be Lovely Day" For 'Secret Life of Pets 2'

Puerto Rican Latin trap singer, Ozuna is known for his hits "La Modelo" and "Síguelo Bailando," but his fans will get to see another side to the singer thanks to the release of The Secret Life of Pets 2 this Friday, (June 7).

The singer-songwriter has partnered with Universal Pictures and Illumination for a remix of LunchMoney Lewis' "It's Gonna Be a Lovely Day" for the animated film's soundtrack. The lyric video for the remix debuted this morning (June 4) and features pets and humans showing off their Zumba moves to the beat of the song.

The song is sure to be a hit amongst the moviegoers of the film, so it'll be another banger that Ozuna can add to his list.

Unlike the original version of the track, Ozuna's remix is both in Spanish and English, giving it more potential for a global impact. The sequel to the 2016 movie will see the return of A-List actors such as Kevin Hart and Eric Stonestreet, and will also welcome Tiffany Haddish to its roster.

Don't miss out on this soon-to-be box office hit and keep an eye out for Ozuna's remix of "It's Gonna Be a Lovely Day."

