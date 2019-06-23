YBN-Cordae-HER-Sudan-Tribute
YBN Cordae and H.E.R. perform onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

YBN Cordae Gives Touching Tribute To Sudan During Performance With H.E.R. At The BET Awards

June 23, 2019 - 10:20 pm by Desire Thompson

H.E.R. and YBN Cordae shed light on the crisis in Sudan during their revolutionary performance at the 2019 BET Awards.

On Sunday (June 23), the two took the stage to perform a special version of "Lord Is Coming" from H.E.R.'s I Used to Know Her: Part 2 project. While wearing all black, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter's decision to perform the song comes right on time as the conflict in Sudan intensifies.

Cordae, who provided a new and fresh verse to "Lord is Coming," repeated "God bless Sudan" throughout his performance.

H.E.R is nominated for two awards including Best Collaboration and Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.

Watch their performance up top.

