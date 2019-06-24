YG Handcuffed And Cited For Reckless Driving In Tense Traffic Stop
YG was reportedly handcuffed and cited for reckless driving on Sunday (June 23), TMZ reports. Footage from the scene shows a seemingly tense interaction between police and bystanders.
YG and friends were reportedly en route to the 1 OAK nightclub where the rapper was set to make an appearance when he was pulled over by police. Law enforcement claimed YG was speeding and weaving in and out of lanes on the Sunset Boulevard. Video shows YG speaking with two officers.
Although the "Go Loko" artist appeared to be calm in the video, police said the rapper had become "upset and uncooperative and used profanities toward the deputies," which prompted them to handcuff his hands behind his back.
Witnesses soon became upset with the ways in which the police responded to the situation. Footage shows one cop exchanging words with a young man across the street from him. It's unclear what the man was saying to the officer, but the cop can be heard telling him to "shut up."
YG was reportedly ordered to take a sobriety test and a field breathalyzer, which determined that he was not under the influence. He was later cited for reckless driving and released.