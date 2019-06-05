Young Thug Responds To Video Of His Daughter Driving

Young Thug received backlash after a video of his young daughter driving a car was posted to the Internet. In an iOS statement obtained by TMZ, the rapper says that he was not in the area at the time of the recording, and that he is far smarter than to endanger the life of his child and others for views.

“I am out of town and that video is clearly in Atlanta,” he writes. “I am a very safe man, especially when it come down to my kids. I am very smart, last thing I’m looking for is clout/fame I have both. Plus [my daughter] wouldn’t dare even ask me could she drive a car… You people must get smart then you are to think I’m anywhere near such a thing.”He also writes in the statement that the controversy will be handled “expeditiously.”

The video in question features his young daughter and a female passenger (the girl’s mother) driving down an open road. While the adult female helps the girl steer for a brief moment, Thugger’s daughter is steering the wheel on her own, holding on for dear life.

"I’m almost sure DFCS is gonna see this," wrote Tyrese in the comments of the video, which was shared by The Shade Room.