Young Thug Under Fire For Alleged Video Of His Daughter Driving

A little girl who is believed to be a daughter of Young Thug was recorded driving a car and posted to Instagram.

In a move being called "stupid" by former NBA player Matt Barnes, the little girl is recorded gripping the wheel and driving down an open road. A woman presumably recording helps her steer for a short bit before letting go to let the girl– who can hardly see over the dashboard– drive on her own. She is also not wearing a seatbelt.

"I’m almost sure DFCS is gonna see this," wrote Tyrese in the comments of the video, which was shared by The Shade Room. Several hundreds echoed his sentiments in the comments, while others didn't see the problem.

"Y’all on here stunting like y’all parents ain’t let y’all drive at a young age .. foh she good," one user wrote, while another said "Every father has done this with their kid down the block."

Young Thug nor a member of his team have commented on the video.