2 Chainz Squashes Beef Rumors Concerning Future

"People thought me and Bru had a problem with each other..."

Ahead of their reported collaboration, 2 Chainz took to Instagram to clear the air of any rumors concerning a rift with Future. The Pretty Girls Like Trap Music artist said the masses assumed the Atlanta natives were at odds, but no reason as to why this became a thing has been made apparent.

"People thought me and Bru had a problem with each other which is the farthest thing from the truth," he began. "We have some of the same street connections and spoke a lot behind closed doors!"

In another post, Chainz said he and Future "finally linked up and made the hardest song in the world." It's reportedly titled "Dead Man Walking" and is expected to be released sometime this year. The link up also received support from T.I. who wrote, "Trap Muzik needed this!"

Earlier this year, Chainz released Rap Or Go To The League, marking this feat as his fifth studio album. It featured fellow ATL native Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper and more.