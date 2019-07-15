50 Cent Releases 'Power' Theme Song Remix

A remix to the Starz drama series comes just before the final season.

Starz's critically-acclaimed drama Power will soon call it quits after five years and six seasons. With rumors of additional spinoffs, executive producer, rapper and actor, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has brought fans a new rendition of the series theme song "Big Rich Town," according to BET.

He surprised fans with his latest power-play via Twitter on Friday (July 12). The remix features R&B casanova Trey Songz and emerging Bronx-native rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The new song is streaming on all major platforms.

"New heat BIG RICH TOWN remix season 6 @TreySongz @ArtistHBTL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac" Mr. Jackson tweeted.

Trigga delivers his vocals on the chorus while A Boogie brings his own heat in the second verse on the G-Unit Records single.

Mixed reviews and responses flooded Twitter soon after the release.

I like the original better, Trey must owe you some money🤣 — cincygirlstyle (@The1HeLetGetAwy) July 12, 2019

"I like the original better, Trey must owe you some money 🤣" one user tweeted.

"Oh, this "Big Rich Town" remix is jazzy as hell," another chimed in.

This version is better than the original..nobody was playing the original version when he released it before the show came out — Lucky Lo (@Polodownlucky) July 12, 2019

"This version is better than the original.. nobody was playing the original version when he released it before the came out"

Regardless oi the new song being a fan fave or not, the Power Season 6 late-August premiere is sure to drop jaws, now being titled "Final Betrayal". The official trailer for the supersized 15-episode season released Saturday (July 6).

Listen to "Big Rich Town (Remix" below.