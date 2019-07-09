A$AP Rocky's Assault Case Is Being Monitored By The U.S. Department Of State

A$AP Rocky's Sweden assault case is now on the U.S. Department of state's radar.

In a statement to SPIN, a spokesperson said they are "actively monitoring" the case. The rapper is currently being held in pre-detention at a Swedish jail on suspicion of assault charges for an incident involving two men during his tour stop in Stockholm. The June 30 incident has many layers, with Rocky facing up to six years in prison if convicted of the charges.

“We are aware of the arrest of a U.S. citizen in Stockholm,” the spokesperson said. “We take seriously our responsibility to assist U.S. citizens abroad and are actively monitoring the situation.”

Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, shared footage of the altercation between the two men on Instagram during the July 4th holiday weekend. The rapper and his team volunteered to talk to the police when they were arrested. TMZ reports the police blocked the U.S. Embassy from speaking with Rocky and his team, which sources called “a breach of Rocky’s human rights.”

A Change.org petition was created Tuesday (July 9) with over 130,000 signatures from fans and colleges in the industry like Miguel, Travis Scott, Lil Yachty and clothing brand Guess.