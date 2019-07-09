A$AP-Rocky-Arrest-State-Department
ASAP Rocky attends Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

A$AP Rocky's Assault Case Is Being Monitored By The U.S. Department Of State

July 9, 2019 - 6:24 pm by Desire Thompson

A$AP Rocky's Sweden assault case is now on the U.S. Department of state's radar.

In a statement to SPIN, a spokesperson said they are "actively monitoring" the case. The rapper is currently being held in pre-detention at a Swedish jail on suspicion of assault charges for an incident involving two men during his tour stop in Stockholm. The June 30 incident has many layers, with Rocky facing up to six years in prison if convicted of the charges.

“We are aware of the arrest of a U.S. citizen in Stockholm,” the spokesperson said. “We take seriously our responsibility to assist U.S. citizens abroad and are actively monitoring the situation.”

Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, shared footage of the altercation between the two men on Instagram during the July 4th holiday weekend. The rapper and his team volunteered to talk to the police when they were arrested. TMZ reports the police blocked the U.S. Embassy from speaking with Rocky and his team, which sources called  “a breach of Rocky’s human rights.”

A Change.org petition was created Tuesday (July 9) with over 130,000 signatures from fans and colleges in the industry like Miguel, Travis Scott, Lil Yachty and clothing brand Guess.

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - Red Carpet Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - Red Carpet
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Beyonce Pays Homage To 'The Lion King's "Circle Of Life" On "Spirit"

Ahead of The Lion King's live-action remake (July 19), Beyonce, who plays adult Nala in the film, produced an album that centers on the sounds of Africa's musical inventions and contributions. To give listeners a sneak peek as to what's in store, the Lemonade artist debuted "Spirit" on Tuesday (July 9).

Once the chorus enters, it's nearly reminiscent of the "Circle of Life" melody, which makes sense given Beyonce's statement on The Lion King: The Gift compilation project. "Each song was written to reflect the film's storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation," she said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the remake is poised to net upwards of $150 million its debut weekend. Jon Favreau serves as director of the movie, which also stars Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Keegan-Michael Key, and Eric Andre. The original film was released in 1994.

Listen to the melody below.

Continue Reading
regina-king-red-carpet
Jenny Anderson

Regina King To Direct Film Adaptation Of 'One Night In Miami'

Academy-Award winner Regina King is set to make her directorial film debut with the adaption of Kemp Powers' play, One Night In Miami. 

The performance centers around a conversation between Jim Brown, Sam Cooke, Malcolm X and 22-year-old Muhammad Ali who had not yet become a Muslim and was still Cassius Clay.

Ali's enthusiasm due to his win against Sonny Liston was short-lived when the newly minted heavyweight boxing champ wasn't allowed to party at several of Miami's hotspots due to Jim Crow segregation, instead, he checked in to another hotel with the rest of the men to celebrate.

Set on Feb. 25, 1964--10 months before 33-year-old Cooke was murdered and almost a year to the date before Malcolm X's assassination-the men were said to have had a lengthy, passionate discussion about uplifting black people.

In the play, Powers reportedly tried to double down on who they were individually what they've accomplished in their respective fields and how they could pool their star power, athleticism, and activism for the greater good of black Americans.

No word yet on who will play the iconic roles, when production begins and when the film will hit theaters. All we know is that Regina King is the director and that's more than enough for us.

Continue Reading
Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - Arrivals Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - Arrivals
Beyoncé attends the premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer

Beyoncé To Drop New Original Song From 'The Lion King'

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Beyoncé is dropping a new original song from Disney's live-action Lion King.

The song, "Spirit," will be released later Tuesday and should get a push for Academy Award consideration.

A news release says the song comes at a pivotal moment for Nala, the character voiced by Beyoncé, in the film that comes out on July 18. She also co-wrote the song.

It's part of an album called The Lion King: The Gift that Beyoncé is executive producing and performing on along with other artists.

The collection is a companion to the main Lion King soundtrack, which consists mostly of songs from the animated film, along with a new number from Elton John and Tim Rice, who wrote the songs for the original.

Both soundtrack albums will be released July 19.

Continue Reading

