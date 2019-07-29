Al Sharpton Claps Back At Trump After Twitter Tirade, Calls Him 'Thin-Skinned'

Rev. Al Sharpton is commenting on the harsh words said about him earlier today by Donald Trump. Like many people, Sharpton criticized Trump for his words about Baltimore being a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” under the leadership of Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Trump went on a tirade via Twitter, where he called out Sharpton, who said he would be holding a press conference regarding Trump’s words.

Sharpton stated that 45 was “thin-skinned” during a press conference, and said that he will continue to defend other members of the black community amidst Trump’s statements.

"He attacks everybody. I know Donald Trump. He's not mature enough to take criticism,” he said. “He can't help it. He's like a child. He's thin-skinned and not really matured that well. But he has a particular venom for blacks and people of color. He attacks other whites, but he never says their districts or states are places that no human being wants to live."

During the press conference, Sharpton was joined by the former chairman of the RNC, Michael Steele.

“I have known Al for 25 years,” Trump wrote on Twitter Monday (Jul. 29). “Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He ‘loved Trump!’ He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!”