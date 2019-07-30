Amazon Delivery Driver Steals Dog Then Tries To Sell Pup On Craigslist

RJ, a 2-year-old dachshund has been returned to his owners.

An Amazon delivery driver has been fired and is facing misdemeanor charges after she stole a dog from a Texas home and then tried to sell it on Craigslist.

According to CNN, Mycah Keyona Wade was in the Weatherford neighborhood on July 5 making deliveries when RJ, a 2-year-old dachshund, ran out of his home as his owners were preparing to leave and go grocery shopping.

Wade grabbed the dog in front of the house and sped off. A nearby landscaper reportedly had a conversation with the driver and spoke to the local police to help identify her.

An arrest warrant was issued, however, Wade turned herself into police and initially denied stealing the dog. She later turned R.J. over to investigators who in turn returned the pup to its owners.

"This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners. We're glad the customer has been reunited with their pet, and we have been in touch with them to make it right. We take these matters seriously and these individuals are no longer delivering Amazon packages," Amazon said in a statement.

Wade tried to cover her tracks by insisting she asked where the dog came from, however, landscapers insisted they pointed in the direction of RJ's homeowners.

Ethan Stark, a Parker County Sheriff's Property Crimes investigator located an ad for RJ on Craigslist.

"There was no contact information, but we're pretty sure it was RJ that was for sale on Craigslist for $100," Stark said. "The ad immediately changed once I contacted the suspect."

Wade was arrested July 16 on one count of theft of property, a class B misdemeanor. She was held on $2,000 bond, which she posted herself.