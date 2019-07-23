Dr. Angela Davis To Be Inducted Into The National Women's Hall Of Fame

She will join more than 266 women that are also receiving the honor.

Political activist and educator Dr. Angela Davis will be one of many influential women to be honored by the National Women's Hall of Fame. As a former member of the Black Panther Party, Davis was once listed on the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted List" in 1970. Now, BET reports that the 75-year-old's recognition includes her 15 years as a Distinguished Professor Emerita of History of Consciousness and Feminist Studies at UC Santa Cruz.

Striving to bring awareness to civil rights and other social issues, the Alabama-born educator is the author of Women, Race, and Class (1980) and Are Prisons Obsolete? (2003), among others. Celebrating its 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote, the National Women's Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in New York at Lago Resort & Casino, located outside of Seneca Falls, NY, on Sept. 14.

Additional 2019 class inductees include Academy-Award winning actress James Fonda, and Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, appointed by President Barack Obama, Sonia Sotomayor.

"We are pleased to add these American women to the ranks of the inductees whose leadership and achievements have changed the course of American history," said the Hall's President Betty Bayer, Ph.D.