Six Officers Were Asked To Leave A Starbucks After A Customer Felt Unsafe

July 7, 2019 - 1:34 pm by Shenequa Golding

Unsafe, you say?

In May 2018, two black men inside a Philadelphia Starbucks were arrested while waiting for a friend. The incident, which was caught on cellphone recording sparked a national debate about racial bias in the country. The result was 8,000 of the franchises stores to be shut down for diversity and sensitivity training.

Now it seems as if the tables have turned and members of law enforcement at an Arizona Starbucks were asked to leave Saturday (July 7) when a customer told a barista their presence made them feel "unsafe."

According to NBC News, the employee knew one of the officers by name because he's a regular in the Tempe Starbucks location, and politely asked them to leave.

"While the barista was polite, making such a request at all was offensive. Unfortunately, such treatment has become all too common in 2019," a statement from the Tempe Officers Association.

"When those officers entered the store and a customer raised a concern over their presence, they should have been welcomed and treated with dignity and the utmost respect by our partners (employees)," Executive Vice president Rossann Williams said. "Instead, they were made to feel unwelcome and disrespected, which is completely unacceptable."

As of Sunday (July 7) Williams reportedly was en route to the Tempe Police Station to hopefully patch up the matter.

"At Starbucks, we have a deep appreciation for your department and the officers who serve the Tempe community," Williams said in a statement. "Our partners rely on your service and welcome your presence, which keeps our stores and the community a safe and welcoming place."

The incident sparked a debate on social media with some tweeting their disappointment in the coffee chain, and others noting if customers don't feel safe when in the proximity of law enforcement, maybe the issue is bigger than what's on the surface.

What say you? Should police officers have been asked to leave a Starbucks in Arizona or should the customer who felt unsafe have left? Sound off in the comments.

pregnant-woman-delievers-children-ivf-
Getty/Eye Em

Queens Couple Sues Fertility Clinic After Giving Birth To Wrong Babies

A Queens, New York couple is suing a Los Angeles fertility clinic after giving birth to children who didn't share their ethnicity.

According to The New York Post, the Asian couple who are referred to as Y.Z. and A.P. in court documents married in 2012 and tried relentlessly--both naturally and with medical assistance--to get pregnant. After countless disappointment, the two journeyed west to CHA Fertility Center with the hopes of becoming parents.

In January 2018, Dr. Joshua Berger and co-owner Simon Hong met with the Flushing, N.Y., couple and walked them through months-long medicine, vitamin tests, and several procedures to yield eight embryos. In total, the couple says they spent $100,000 on the entire process.

In September, the pair were excited after learning female embryos were successfully planted and they were pregnant with twins. Their joy, however, was short-lived when the ultrasound revealed they were instead having twin boys.

Dr. Berger dismissed the sonogram and tried to calm their concerns by revealing when his wife was pregnant they were originally having a boy but gave birth to a girl.

Y.Z. and A.P's nerves were calmed for a moment, and on March 30, 2019, A.P. delivered the children via C-section and was met with an unspeakable mix-up. The babies were indeed boys but did not share their Asian ethnicity. Even worse, the boys weren't related to one another.

Y.Z and A.P. unknowingly were surrogate parents and had to give the children up to their respective parents who were also clients of CHA Fertility Center.

The couple was so embarrassed and heartbroken they haven't told their family or close friends. For Y.Z and A.P, the experience has left them with "permanent emotional injuries from which they will not recover," the suit says.

The amount their suing for is also undisclosed.

blue-bell-ice-cream
Jamie Squire

Woman Who Licked Ice Cream In Viral Video Facing 20 Years

The woman who went viral for licking a tub of ice cream inside a grocery store and then placing the container back into a freezer is facing 20 years in prison for tampering with the dessert.

According to reports, the video was viewed 11 million times and Lufkin police in east Texas are close to identifying the suspect in the June 28 video. Law enforcement is also looking for the gentlemen who recorded her and can be heard in the video egging her on by saying, "Lick it. Lick it."

"Our detectives are working to verify the identity of the female suspect before a warrant is issued for her arrest on a charge of second-degree felony tampering with a consumer product,” a police spokesperson said.

The unidentified woman is also facing a $10,000 fine.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS

— Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

“As that portion of the investigation continues, detectives are focusing on identifying the male (in the green shirt) behind the camera seen in images of the two entering the store together.”

Blue Bell Creameries, the company who makes the ice cream, removed their product from the shelves as a precaution following the viral video.

kendrick-norton-
Photo File

Dolphins Kendrick Norton' Arm Was Amputated Following Serious Car Accident

Miami Dolphins' Kendrick Norton was reportedly involved in a serious car accident Thursday morning (July 4) which resulted in the 22-year-old's left arm being amputated.

The Florida Highway Patrol states Norton's 2017 black Ford F250 rolled over onto its roof after hitting a concrete barrier, for reasons unknown at this time.

In order to remove Norton from the vehicle, paramedics had to sever his arm. A 2015 gray Maserati was also involved in the crash, however, the driver didn't sustain major injuries.

Both passengers inside Norton's Ford were taken to the Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder in Miami.

As wod began to spread of Norton's unfortunate condition, his agent Malki Kawa confirmed the news via social meda.

“With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm,” Malki Kawa, Norton’s agent tweeted Thursday morning. “We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.”

News of Norton's amputation merited condolences from fans on Twitter.

thoughts and prayers are with kendrick norton and his entire family. get well soon, @norton_kendrick

— josh houtz (@houtz) July 4, 2019

Serious prayer for my man Kendrick Norton. God watch over him in Jesus name, Amen.

— Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) July 4, 2019

