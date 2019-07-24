A$AP Ferg Gives Update On 'Partna' A$AP Rocky's Incarceration

A$AP Ferg is giving fans updates about his A$AP Mob cohort A$AP Rocky, who has been in a Swedish jail cell for weeks due to an alleged assault on a man while there.

"I spoke to my boy he's in good spirits he just wanna get home," Ferg wrote on Instagram. "Waiting on that court date to see wassup. He sends his love! Thank y' all for all your support.”

Earlier this week (Jul. 22), Swedish investigators reportedly dropped charges on the man who was reportedly involved in the alleged altercation.

“This sh*t is really annoying honestly because it really don't make sense to me,” Ferg continued in his post. The picture accompanying the caption is of the embattled rapper’s face at a concert. “But I'll let God work the way he works. Everybody keep your prayers up for my boy. I'm gonna keep this Asap sh*t lit and take it to the max till I join my Partna again."

It was reported earlier this week that Donald Trump’s efforts to help facilitate A$AP’s removal may have caused more harm than anything. Read more about that here.