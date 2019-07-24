Christian Dior : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017
Getty Images

A$AP Ferg Gives Update On 'Partna' A$AP Rocky's Incarceration

July 24, 2019 - 6:26 pm by VIBE

A$AP Ferg is giving fans updates about his A$AP Mob cohort A$AP Rocky, who has been in a Swedish jail cell for weeks due to an alleged assault on a man while there.

"I spoke to my boy he's in good spirits he just wanna get home," Ferg wrote on Instagram. "Waiting on that court date to see wassup. He sends his love! Thank y' all for all your support.”

Earlier this week (Jul. 22), Swedish investigators reportedly dropped charges on the man who was reportedly involved in the alleged altercation.

“This sh*t is really annoying honestly because it really don't make sense to me,” Ferg continued in his post. The picture accompanying the caption is of the embattled rapper’s face at a concert. “But I'll let God work the way he works. Everybody keep your prayers up for my boy. I'm gonna keep this Asap sh*t lit and take it to the max till I join my Partna again."

It was reported earlier this week that Donald Trump’s efforts to help facilitate A$AP’s removal may have caused more harm than anything. Read more about that here.

In This Story:

Popular

Jennifer Lopez Was Pleasantly Surprised By Keke Palmer's Performance In 'Hustlers'

From the Web

More on Vibe

issa-rae-insecure-season-four-september-2019-production
Rich Polk

Issa Rae And Cast To Begin Filming Season 4 Of 'Insecure' In September

Fans of HBO's hit comedy series Insecure let out an audible sigh of sadness when it was announced Season 4 wouldn't air during the 2019 summer. Despite Megan The Stallion informing us it was a hot girl/hot boy summer, many still missed Issa, Molly, Tiffany, Lawrence, and Kelly.

While we still have a ways to go before the show returns, creator and star Issa Rae revealed during her TCA panel Wednesday (July 24) the show's writers are putting the final touches on the season's script and production is slated to begin in September.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated sitcom follows single 30-something-year olds in Los Angeles at varying levels in their careers as they navigate dating and life's WTF moments.

In the show's absence, the cast has gone on to experience individual success. Issa Rae starred alongside Marsai Martin and Regina Hall in the Will Packer comedy Little. Yvonne Orji who plays Issa's bestie launched a successful podcast with writer Luvvie Ajayi. Amanda Seales, who's cast as Tiffany premiered her widely-praised HBO comedy special I Be Knowin, while Jay Ellis (Lawrence) landed the role in the forthcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

Good to know one our favorites is gearing up for a grand return.

Continue Reading
SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Jay-Z To Produce Netflix Film 'The Harder They Fall'

Jay-Z and his brand continue to grow as he solidifies another film producer credit under his belt. Variety reports that the father-of-three will join the production team for Netflix's crime movie The Harder They Fall.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco's actor Jonathan Majors will star in the flick as Nat Love who finds out the man who murdered his parents decades ago is being released from prison and decides to follow him and to enact revenge, the outlet reports.

Written and directed by British artist Jeymes Samuel, the movie was initially introduced to production companies in 2016, according to Complex. The original version had appearances from Wesley Snipes, Jessie Williams, Michael K. Williams, Rosario Dawson, Erykah Badu, and more.

The media mogul has contributed to a list of powerful projects where he holds the title of producer for Paramount Network's miniseries TIME: The Kalief Browder Story and Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, and the long-awaited Amazon Free Meek docuseries. 

The cultural icon was recently featured on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack curated by Beyoncé. He also partnered with Meek Mill to launch the latter's Dream Chasers label under the Roc Nation umbrella.

Continue Reading
tiny-ti-relationship-comments-1564061731
Getty Images

Tiny Calls Out Women Who Criticize Her Marriage: 'They’re Living The Worst Life'

Despite allegations of infidelity, living in separate houses and a near-divorce, T.I. and Tiny Harris are still together.

The Xscape singer and songwriter stopped by Chicago's radio station WGCI to discuss several topics, including her relationship to the rapper.

When asked how she handles criticism from other women about her relationship during her visit to the radio show, Tiny stated that those who have something to say are likely in miserable relationships themselves.

"I don’t really pay [the criticism] no attention, because it’s a lot of… most of those women…they’re still with a man that’s cheating probably every day, they’re living probably the worst life, you know?"

"I am okay," she contiunes. "It’s not like… ‘I’m okay with you cheating,’ but I know that in this industry, it’s going to be tough to, you know, keep it all the way together. So, you know, if [the relationship issues are] workable, if there’s still some love there, if we still feel like [being together] is what we wanna do, then this is what we should do.”

The couple got together in 2001 and tied the knot in 2010. Since then, years of rumors and allegations have followed the musical couple, and Tiny (real name Tameka Harris) filed for divorce in 2016. However, they have been working at reconciliation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#TinyHarris speaks on staying with #TI despite relationship issues @leonkendrakyle LINK IN BIO for the full interview

A post shared by WGCI Chicago (@wgci) on Jul 24, 2019 at 7:27am PDT

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

2d ago

R. Kelly's Crisis Manager Steps Down

News

2d ago

Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Files To Trademark "Hot Girl Summer"

Music Premieres

2d ago

Premiere: Project Girls Club Deliver Bossed-Up Swag In "Heavy" Visuals