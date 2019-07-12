Rapper A$AP Rocky performs during Rihanna "Diamonds" World Tour at Barclays Center on May 5, 2013 in the Brooklyn burough of New York City.

Swedish Officials Investigating A$AP Rocky’s Alleged Attackers For Molestation And Assault

The two men who were accused of harassing A$AP Rocky in Sweden are currently under investigation for molestation and assault, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a press release Friday (July 12).

Without naming Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, the Swedish Prosecution Authority confirmed the rapper's case is still ongoing. A preliminary investigation has also been launched after the alleged attackers were accused of molestation and assault. The two men who were involved in the alleged assault haven't been identified by the public.

"Several investigation measures have already been conducted and the analysis of material continues," the press release states. "There is also a preliminary investigation in the case concerning the aggrieved party who is suspected of molestation and assault. On the 19 July, at the latest, the prosecutor must decide whether to file a prosecution or ask the court for a longer detention period in order to finalize the investigation."

No other information about the case is available at the moment.

Supporters of the rapper like A$Ap Ferg, Tyler, The Creator, Miguel and Rihanna have rallied online for fair treatment after video evidence seemed to show the two men following Rocky and his crew in Stockholm over the July 4th weekend. A bystander was also heard telling Rocky the men were following her prior to crossing paths with the rapper and his crew.

A petition was launched this week with over 130,000 taking part. His alleged inhumane detainment has caught the eyes of Congressman Adriano Espaillat, U.S. Representative for New York's Thirteenth Congressional District, as reported by Complex.

Congressman Espaillat formally announced his pledge for Rocky's return on Wednesday (July 10) he addressed several letters that were sent to the U.S. Department, U.S. Embassy in Sweden, and the Swedish Ambassador in Washington. They each pleaded for justice and innocence for the "Praise The Lord" artist.

"He's part of a growing, young movement of artists that, first of all, I commend because they identify with the neighborhood where they live, which in this case is Harlem," Espaillat said. "Harlem is a neighborhood that is very special because Harlem is not just about Apollo or 125th Street. It's really about an attitude and a young personality and history and a legacy. And so, for him to be a young person and continue to identify with Harlem, and be a strong presence of the artist community in Harlem, is great. That's why I'm going to bat for him."

Additional reporting by Alexis Reese.