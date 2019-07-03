ASAP Rocky Reportedly Arrested In Sweden After Physical Altercation

The A$AP Mob member was apprehended on suspicion of assault after a video of the rapper was released, throwing a man through the air.

Late Tuesday night (July 2), after his set at the Smash Festival in Stockholm, Sweden, A$AP Rocky was arrested by the police. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the A$AP Mob member was apprehended on suspicion of assault after a video of the rapper was released, throwing a man through the air.

A$AP Rocky already provided his side of the story in a series of Instagram posts, and from the videos, it appears that the attack was provoked.

"SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS, WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE," the 30-year-old wrote. "THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS, AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED, GIVE ME A BREAK."

In another post, A$AP shared a video of his security guard getting hit in the face with headphones by the men who were following them and wrote in his comments that he was innocent. Both Rocky and his bodyguard can be heard saying that they don't want to fight them but things quickly escalated soon after.

Rocky's comments were also flooded with support from celebrities such as Juicy J, Swae Lee, and ScHoolBoy Q who all essentially said they would have done the same thing. A$AP, who is presently in a Swedish jail, can be held for up to three days along with other suspects.