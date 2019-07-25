A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault, Will Remain In Jail Until Trial

According to reports, rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault in Sweden, and will remain in jail until his trial begins next week.

"I have today commenced criminal proceedings against the three individuals suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defense and provocation,” public prosecutor Daniel Suneson said Thursday, Per NBC News.

Rocky was arrested in Sweden earlier this month on "probable grounds for serious assault." He was in the country for the Smash x Stadion hip-hop festival, where he was set to headline. He and members of his entourage are alleged to have gotten into a public fight with another person, who was allegedly beaten and cut with broken bottles.

"The public prosecutor recommends that three days be set aside for the hearing, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a separate statement, adding that Rocky will remain in jail until the trial date," NBC continues.

This is a developing story.