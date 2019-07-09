Update: ASAP Rocky's Lawyer Refutes Reports On “Horrific” Jail Conditions

Update: 2:25 PM ET (July 9) - A$AP Rocky's lawyer, Henrik Olsson Lilja spoke to SVT News and refuted the "inhumane" claims of the rapper's jail conditions. Lilja says that the food is, in fact, edible and that Rocky only eats apples because he's not hungry.

Lilja stressed that the 30-year-old is in a common detention and that he has no restrictions. This means he can meet whomever he wants although there's a waiting period. The Swedish Prison and Probation Service also denied any "horrific" conditions concerning Rocky's detention.

Read the original report below.

Last week, A$AP Rocky was arrested in Sweden after a fight with an unidentified man. Since his arrest, according to fellow A$AP Mob member, A$AP Ferg, Rocky has been in solitary confinement and in line with a TMZ report, the conditions of his cell are "inhumane."

The 30-year-old is reportedly in a "disease-ridden" facility, in which his cell only has a yoga mat for him to sleep on, without any blankets. The report also states that Rocky has only eaten one apple a day, as the other food available isn't edible. His cell-mate is reportedly mentally-ill who bangs his head against the wall, and throws his feces in the cell.

TMZ also reports that Rocky's rights as an American citizen are being violated by the Swedish government. In the Vienna Convention for Consular Relations treaty signed by both countries in 1961, American citizens arrested in Sweden are allowed a visit from a U.S. Consulate official. Rocky's request to meet with an official was swiftly denied once the representative arrived at the detention center. Two days following the first denial, the official was given access to Rocky, however, they were not allowed to meet in private.

At the time of his imprisonment, it wasn't clear how long the Harlem rapper would remain in the Swedish jail although reports claim the country's government is holding him for two weeks during the investigation.